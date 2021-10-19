The “low cost” airport of Frankfurt-Hahn bankrupt

The German airport of Frankfurt-Hahn (west) filed for bankruptcy, the German justice announced on Tuesday, while the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to the activity of low-cost companies, in which it is was specialized. The Chinese group HNA, which owns 82.5% of this complex located about a hundred kilometers from Frankfurt, has requested “the opening of insolvency proceedings”, said the court of Bad Kreuznach (west) .

The courts have appointed the specialized law firm Brinkmann and Partners to provisionally administer the company within the framework of this procedure. The airport opened in 1993 on a former American base and was acquired in 2017 by HNA from the Rhineland-Palatinate region, which retained 17.5% of the shares.

Nearly 2,000 employees

Specializing in low-cost airline flights, it advertises itself as “Germany’s leading low-cost airport” on its website. It is an important airport for freight transport, with 170,000 tonnes of goods per year. In 2019, it attracted nearly 1.5 million passengers, far behind its almost namesake, Frankfurt Airport, the country’s leading airport hub with 70 million passengers. Almost 2,000 people work directly at Frankfurt-Hahn airport.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has considerably weakened its activity, which saw a drop of around 70% in the number of passengers in 2020. The health crisis has brought global air traffic to a standstill, which is only expected to regain its level. pre-crisis only from 2023, according to Iata, the international air transport association.

The “low cost” companies have particularly suffered from the crisis. Ryanair, the main company operating at Franfkurt-Hahn airport, experienced the worst financial year in its history in 2020-2021, with a loss of around one billion euros.

(The essential / afp)