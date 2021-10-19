The management of the CHUM announces that “all personnel will be able to enter” with

In a note addressed to the staff of the CHUM (Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Martinique), the director announces that “all staff will be able to enter their department” with or without a health pass. Appeasement takes over in this conflict.

Serge Aribo, one of the leaders of the intersyndicale du CHUM, declared a few hours ago: “this week will be decisive for the hospital. “We will have to make a choice between access to care for the sick or the application of this law on compulsory vaccination and the health pass”.

This Tuesday morning (October 19, 2021) it is in the form of an information note that the management of the CHUM takes a position that goes in the direction of appeasement.





From today and following the request of hospital staff, all hospital staff will be able to join their service, whatever their situation with regard to the health pass. Agents in a situation of non-compliance are invited to carry out a screening test. Checks will be organized and any agents concerned will be invited to go to the HRD. In addition, a mediation process will have to be undertaken shortly to allow the establishment of a negotiated solution. Benjamin Garel director of the CHUM

Trade unions are working together and should react quickly.