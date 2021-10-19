the miracle solution to the rise in fuels?

Compatible with almost all vehicles running on gasoline, this fuel, also called bioethanol, turns out to be half the price at the pump, and could therefore benefit from the increase in current prices. Installation of a box, directly compatible models, here is what you need to know before getting started.

What if the real winner in rising fuel prices was superethanol-E85? While prices at the pump continue to soar, what is also called bioethanol, because it is produced from cereals and beets, remains more than half the price of its direct competitors to fuel gasoline engines.

On average in France, Superethanol-E85 sold for 0.6931 euros per liter, according to the last official statement of October 15, compared to 1.6287 for SP95-E10, the most widely consumed gasoline fuel in the region. country, and 1.6567 for the SP95.

If it is not compatible with Diesel engines, it is also much more affordable than the famous fuel preferred by heavy-duty drivers, at 1.5583 euros per liter of diesel at the last reading, a new record in France.

How to switch to E85?

If you already own a gasoline vehicle, it is advisable to install a conversion box in a garage. This box, placed between the computer and the injection, will indeed adapt the fuel distribution to the engine according to what is in the tank: you can still drive unleaded, with a mixture of unleaded and E85 or totally superethanol.

This is indeed one of the risks of switching to superethanol without a gearbox: a mixture that is too lean which can accelerate the aging of the engine.

“Obviously, even if it works, the fact of using or having used (the memory of the computer keeps traces) of the E85 in an original unsuitable vehicle loses the benefit of the commercial warranty and of the warranty against hidden defects. In the event of a breakdown, the manufacturer will invoke your responsibility even if it is a defect that has nothing to do with the use of ethanol. It is therefore preferable not to play sorcerer’s apprentices with a recent vehicle which still benefits from a commercial guarantee “, recalls an article by Argus.

Installing a box will save you these types of problems:

“Regarding insurance, the widespread fear that the installation of a box will cause the motorist to lose his manufacturer’s warranty is false. warranty of the mechanic comes to replace that of the manufacturer “, underlines for his part West France.

Depending on the car model, the purchase and installation of a box is charged between 800 and 1200 euros. An amount amortized via the difference in costs between fuels after approximately 13,000 kilometers and certain regions (Grand Est, Hauts-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur) offer aid for this operation.





It is in fact considered that superethanol leads to an increase in consumption of 20%. But with its much more affordable price, the cost difference remains 70% in favor of bioethanol, unbeatable at present.

Buy a compatible model directly, the other option

They are still few in number, but two manufacturers in France offer new models directly compatible with superethanol: Ford and Jaguar Land Rover.

Ford, for example, has just launched the marketing of 6 “Flexifuel” models in its range and had good experience with the previous Kuga. On the end of life of the previous generation of its SUV, the latter had experienced significant success with this E85 compatible engine, which represented 95% of sales over 6 months.

“For 2021, the first order figures confirm the enthusiasm of the French for E85: 2 Fiestas out of 3 ordered in France in September 2021 were E85 compatible, 1 Puma out of 2 and 1 Focus out of 3 were Flexifuel”, underlines a spokesperson for the American brand.

In 2022, Ford anticipates that 50% of its orders in France will be E85 compatible vehicles. All (almost) at no extra cost: this is the case for the Fiesta, with a similar price for a classic petrol model, it is 300 euros for a Kuga.

By comparing the consumption of a Ford Puma over one year between a version running on the SP95-E10 and another on the E85, we can expect a saving of 615 euros from the first year.

More and more stations are offering

The bioethanol sector claimed at the end of August 115,000 vehicles equipped with a converter box, to which we can add 41,000 original compatible vehicles. A drop of water if we compare these figures to the 10 million potentially convertible gasoline vehicles, as explained on Monday on BFMTV Yves Carra, spokesperson for the Automobile Club Association.

Among the specialized equipment manufacturers, FlexFuel Energy Development, which presents itself as the leader in E85 boxes since the publication of the approval decree at the end of 2017, evokes “a strong growth dynamic” in recent months. In September 1758 boxes were installed in France, against 1,285 for the same month two years earlier. The milestone of 2,000 boxes installed in one month should be reached in October, unprecedented for the company.

This success can be explained by the rise in the prices of other fuels but also by other advantages; like a free registration card in 10 regions and at half price in Brittany and the Loire Valley, no penalty or even a VAT recoverable at 80% on E85 fuel for companies (and even 100% for utilities), recalls Ford.

Finally, a strong argument, it is less and less complicated to find a service station offering E85. There are currently 2,550 out of the 11,000 service stations listed in France, against just over 1,400 in 2019. Stations that are easy to find from applications and specialized sites.