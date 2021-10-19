“The Misses are independent and take responsibility, that’s what being a feminist is!”

Critics are not new: the Miss France contest would be backward, archaic, sexist, according to feminist activists. This time, the association Dare feminism goes further: it seizes the industrial tribunal. For two reasons: the century-old competition would be discriminatory and violate the Labor Code. She demands that the candidates be considered as employees and therefore remunerated.

The day after the revelation of this complaint, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, appointed president of the company Miss France last week, reacts for the first time, on franceinfo: “The three people who make this request, I do not know if they are candidates who were not admitted in the regional elections. What is certain is that they are members of the Dare Feminism association, one of which is on the board of directors. As if by chance… I can’t take any more of this guilt of these young women, who by choice participate in the program. This is what is archaic: not to consider that women can decide what they are going to do with their lives. ”

“Look at what becomes of the Miss France: business leaders, actresses, influencers. They earn their living, are independent, it is women who take charge. That’s what being a feminist!” Alexia Laroche-Joubert franceinfo



If Alexia Laroche-Joubert categorically rejects the idea of ​​making an employment contract for the suitors, she nevertheless recognizes that the regulations could evolve: “The obligation to be single? I do not see the reason, it is silly and obsolete. No children? It is true that they will move a lot the year of their election. Manage a family life , it’s not easy. But I find that a shame. I am a business owner, I have two children that I raised alone and I organized myself. So yes I find this rule obsolete. , for the ban on seeing the Misses with alcohol or a cigarette, there is a reason: they are filmed. And we are not allowed, under the Evin law, to smoke or drink when we is filmed. “



It is on December 11 that Amandine Petit will abandon her crown. The ceremony will be broadcast live from Caen, with the public, hopes Alexia Laroche-Joubert. And with Jean-Pierre Foucault at the presentation. Last year, the Miss France election was followed by 8.6 million viewers on TF1, 3rd best audience of the year in prime time.