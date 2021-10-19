The N64 and Mega Drive extension unveils its price

Nintendo has finally unveiled the price and availability date of the new Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which gives access to N64 and Mega Drive games.

Notice to all Nintendo Switch owners and fans of retro games, the launch of the extension to Nintendo Switch Online is imminent. After weeks of waiting, Nintendo see you on October 26th to enjoy many N64 and Mega Drive games directly on your hybrid console.

From this date, you will be able to access the new subscription formula available at the price of € 39.99 per year for an individual account, and at the price of € 69.99 per year for a family account. To date, only annual subscriptions are available for this plan, unlike the classic individual subscription which can be taken monthly or quarterly.

As a reminder, the expansion pack allows you to play a selection of N64 and Mega Drive games, including twenty that will be available from the launch of the subscription. The list of all upcoming titles is as follows:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Mega drive





Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar heroes

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

How to “switch” an Online subscription?

Many players already have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and want to get the expansion pack. If this is your case, then know that there is a solution to switch subscription as soon as the extension is released. In an FAQ, Nintendo states that it is ” possible to modify your current subscription to take out a Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack subscription at a reduced price calculated automatically “.

In practice, you will be able to access your new benefits as soon as you pay for the subscription, even if you still have time before the first one ends. All of this will be recalculated by Nintendo to provide you with a subscription at the appropriate price during this transition period.

If however the new formula does not interest you, know that with the classic subscription you also have access to many NES and SNES games at no additional cost. All you need to do is subscribe directly through Nintendo eShop. The classic subscription is available for € 19.99 per year for an individual account and € 34.99 per year for a family account.