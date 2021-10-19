The National Medicines Safety Agency recalls certain boxes of Alprazolam because of a leaflet error

Open your cupboards. In a statement published Tuesday, October 19, the National Medicines Safety Agency announces that the KRKA France laboratory is recalling certain boxes of Alprazolam. In question, “the demonstration of an error in section 3 of the leaflet at the level of the maximum recommended dose in the treatment of anxiety.” Indeed, it is necessary to read “Recommended dose: your doctor may increase your dose if necessary, up to the maximum dose of 4 mg per day, divided into several divided doses during the day”, and no “4 g per day”.





Concretely, the recall concerns “all batches of Alprazolam HCS 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, (in) tablet, currently on the market is produced by the Krka laboratory”. Pharmacists are asked to contact “by all means at their disposal” patients likely to have or have used “the specialties affected by this recall and to exchange them with a box of another equivalent generic specialty of their choice.”

