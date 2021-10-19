The new AirPods 3 available for pre-order! Better drums, better sound ...

Once again, the Apple conference was well supplied with announcements. Between the evolution of the HomePod mini and the new MacBook Pros, Apple’s new wireless headphones have been presented. The release is coming very soon and pre-orders are already available!

When Apple unveils a new product, it’s never to release it months later. Announced on October 18 at soir, AirPods 3 will be released on October 26. A week later. A priori, no shortage is to be expected, even if everyone expects these new “True Wireless” headphones to sell like hot cakes.

You will have to pay 199 € to get your hands on the AirPods 3 (and if you want a wireless charging box, it will be 220 €), which is a bit more expensive than the introductory price of previous versions. Is it too expensive? It is true that detractors of the apple brand regularly put the price argument forward. For people already surrounded by Apple products (an iPhone in particular), paying € 199 for a well-made product that fits perfectly into their ecosystem seems justified. Up to you !

At any rate, pre-orders are already available on the Fnac website. This is still the best way to ensure you have your new day one headphones.

Buy AirPods 3 for 199 € at Fnac

Rumors have been brewing for months (not to say years) that the first big AirPods update has finally arrived. As a reminder, the only big difference between AirPods 1 and 2 is the support for Bluetooth 5.0. The AirPods 3 will finally bring real changes!





The first remarkable thing is the change in the design. The shaft of AirPods 3 is a bit shorter than that of AirPods 2, which may make you think of the “Pro” version of Apple headphones. Obviously, not all changes are so superficial.

The AirPods 3 gain enhanced resistance to water, dust and sweat.

A sound control system has been integrated directly into the stem. In addition to tapping, it will therefore also be possible to modify the volume for example.

The sound part has been revised thanks to new low distortion drivers.

The "Spatial Audio" function, which allows you to listen to Dolby Atmos compatible content, has arrived.

The battery has also been improved , with 6 hours of listening on a single charge, 30 hours in total using the box and a fast charge that saves an hour of listening in 5 minutes.

MagSafe, Apple's magnetic charging base, will be compatible with the case of AirPods 3 at 220 €.

