The new Tesla Model X finally launched in the United States

After the Model S, it is now the turn of the new Tesla Model X to begin deliveries in the United States.

For still unclear reasons, Tesla has postponed the delivery date to France of the new Model S and Model X to the end of 2022. But not in the United States, where the Fremont plant is running at full speed. After the arrival of the first copies of the Tesla Model S, it is the turn of the Model X to join the garage of the first (and many) owners.

Tesla made the first deliveries of the all-new Model X at the foot of the Californian factory. An opportunity for some to take a tour of the fully updated large electric SUV. And this, even if it no longer really has any secrets for us since its online presentation.





The Model X Plaid planned for December?

Like the Model S, the Tesla Model X adopts a scarcely retouched facies and retains its already known specifics, like its Falcon Wing rear doors or its wraparound windshield. No surprises inside with a cabin entirely inherited from the Model S: the SUV wins the Yoke steering wheel, the 17-inch central screen, the dual induction charger and a central screen at the rear.

According to Teslarati, customers who have opted for a five-seater version have been contacted by the manufacturer to find out if they do not want to opt for a six-seater version. Which, according to the same source, would reflect Tesla’s desire to manufacture only six-seater versions at first.

In addition, remember that the Model X Plaid has not yet seen the light of day in the United States. It could start to be manufactured from next December.