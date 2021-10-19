The Paris Bourse stable, as are the prices of oil and gas, Market news

The session was very quiet on Tuesday at the Paris Bourse where the Cac 40 ended in equilibrium (-0.05%, at 6,669.85 points), in a market where energy prices stabilized at their highest levels. North Sea Brent, at just over $ 84 a barrel, remains on three-year highs, while surging gas prices also subside despite Russia yet to send gas additional promised. The return to calm is explained by the weather: mild temperatures in Europe and the wind which allows the wind turbines to supply the power stations. In addition, elsewhere in the world, to put an end to power cuts, China has decided to increase its coal production and threatens to control prices. Yesterday, the world’s second-largest economy released third-quarter GDP showing an even sharper-than-expected slowdown.

TotalEnergies, which has been on the rise for a month and a half (the action is on the way to aligning a sixth straight week of increase), closed e, slight increase (+ 0.4%), at just under 45 euros, almost doubling over one year.

Inflation in oil prices has benefited TotalEnergies. On the other hand, that of raw materials, milk, plastic, metal, packaging in short and transport too, today weighed on Danone (-3%), which published this morning its turnover for the third quarter. If the food group has confirmed its objective of a return to profitable growth this year, inflation and supply chain difficulties are likely to weigh on margins in 2022. And corporate profitability, because the current context of rising prices, is the indicator that will polarize the attention of stock marketers during this season of quarterly publications.





On Wall Street, Procter & Gamble (Ariel, Pampers, Tampax, Pantene…) folds 1.5% on the Dow Jones. The American group has, of course, published quarterly results above expectations and maintained its objectives, but it also announced an increase in its prices to cover the rise in the costs of raw materials and transport, also estimating that these increases are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Interest rates under surveillance

Inflation is pushing stock markets on their toes, especially since the Fed Funds market is now counting on two rate hikes by the US central bank next year.

“The world is watching interest rates much more closely than it has for a long time, and with good reason. Movements [sur les marchés de taux] were marked, and particularly on short maturities ”, points out Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial. The yield on the US 10-year bond remains above 1.6% at 1.6083%. It hovered around 1.3% last month.

Shopping centers, gondola heads



Outside the Cac 40, Virbac is back very close to its historical records. The veterinary laboratory exceeded expectations in the third quarter, which allows it to raise, for the fourth time this year, its margin forecasts. The group now anticipates an increase in its annual turnover of 16% to 18%, at constant exchange rates and scope and excluding the impact of the sale of the Sentinel brand in the United States in July 2020.

Mercialys ends up almost 8%. The property company at the head of the Casino group’s brand walls (Géant, Monoprix, etc.) reported a normalization of its activity in the third quarter, which also caused the other operators of shopping centers to go public. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield posted the best performance of the Cac 40. Carmila and Klépierre finished on the first two steps of the SRD podium.



