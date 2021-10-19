the pilot of the plane pleads guilty

Mélanie Faure, with Cyrille de la Morinerie



8:13 a.m., October 19, 2021



David Henderson is on trial this Tuesday in Cardiff in the case of the death of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash. The 66-year-old driver has admitted his guilt in the case that claimed the life of the Argentine soccer player.

It is a drama that had shaken beyond the borders of the world of football. On January 21, 2019, Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash, along with pilot David Ibbotson, whose body has never been found. Tuesday, October 19 opens the trial at the Court of Cardiff, Wales. David Henderson had pleaded guilty to having “transported a passenger against payment, in a plane which did not have authorization for commercial flights”, namely Emiliano Sala, during his previous appearance.





The man from the north of England and aged 66, remained very discreet since this tragedy, will explain himself in court. The jurors, chosen meticulously, had to certify not to be a supporter of the Cardiff football team, which the Argentine had joined, thus leaving the benches of Nantes. The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

A transfer to 17 million euros in the Welsh club

The FC Nantes striker joined Cardiff City club, where he had just been transferred for 17 million euros. The body of the 28-year-old was found in the carcass of the device, more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 meters.

In its final report published in March 2020, the British Aviation Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) estimated that the pilot lost control of the aircraft during a maneuver performed at too high a speed, “probably” intended to avoid bad weather to be able to fly on sight.