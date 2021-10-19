the plan of the Metropolis of Rouen to break the plan of sale of the Finnish owner

The epilogue seemed near and the die was cast. When, on Friday, UPM announces its intention to sell the Darblay Chapel to the Paprec / Samfi duo in preference to the offer made by Véolia and Fiber Excellence submitted the day before, the scenario seems written in advance. Antoine Frérot, CEO of Veolia, can assure himself that he wants ” relocate an activity (the manufacture of recycled cardboard editor’s note) who was going to leave France »And promise the creation of 250 jobs, he runs into a wall. The Finnish group has decided to its detriment: the last French paper mill capable of producing 100% recycled will abandon paper manufacturing in favor of a waste sorting activity and a hydrogen production unit.

This was without counting on the Rouen Normandie Metropolis (MRN). As soon as the news was confirmed, Nicolas Mayer Rossignol, its president, let it be known that the MRN will use its right of pre-emption to prevent the sale of the site, closed since June 2020. The person, who had previously succeeded in mobilizing 80 elected officials ( including Edouard Philippe and Anne Hidalgo) in the hope of saving the ” Chap Pap »Explains with this stroke of brilliance wanting to prevent« a dramatic mess “.

” It is not a local issue, but a national issue, he storms. Are we going to resign ourselves to abandoning recycling in France? Exporting paper / cardboard to other countries hundreds of kilometers away, burying it or burning it, regardless of the carbon cost? “.

An equation with several unknowns

Nicolas Mayer Rossignol’s goal is simple. By becoming the owner of the plant, he is preparing its subsequent resale to Veolia, which promises to maintain the recycling activity. Is the procedure likely to succeed? One thing is certain, the threat is serious for the Finnish group who would be wrong to believe in a bluff. Information taken from a lawyer, the metropolis has, in fact, a lethal weapon contained in an obscure article of the Civil Code relating to real estate: 5.24. The article in question commands that ” the utensils necessary for the operation of forges, paper mills and other factories ” are ” household effects attached to the perpetual fund remains (sic) ”. In other words, that the machines, the real treasure of the Darblay Chapel, can be preempted in the same way as the walls of the site.





The pressure is therefore strong on UPM with all the more reason since Bruno Le Maire and Agnès Pannier Runacher, until now rather discreet on this subject, regretted, Friday, the choice of the firm and estimated that ” Veolia’s offer (deserved) to be examined in detail “. Therefore will the Finnish group backtrack or will it content itself with contesting the preemption, at the risk of launching into a (long) legal battle? Difficult to say at this stage.

To counter the procedure that the Metropolis can only initiate from the official signing of the deed of sale to Samfi / Paprec, its managers could also be tempted to dismantle the machines without which Antoine Frérot’s project would fall to the ground. ‘water. On the side of the inter-union, they say they take this hypothesis seriously. ” It is a point of vigilance and tension but we do not seek confrontation and we never looked for it », Specifies Arnaud Dauxerre, representative of executives. ” If there is movement, we will not make a guard of honor », Warns his colleague Cyril Briffault, CGT delegate. A warning at no cost.