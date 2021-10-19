The Premier League puts a first stop to Newcastle

Premier League clubs gathered on Monday to prevent Newcastle from making lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to the club’s new Saudi owners, according to The Guardian and Associated Press.

The Premier League clubs met urgently on Monday evening to counter the first actions of Newcastle’s new leaders. According to sources from the Associated Press and Guardian agency, they prevented the Magpies from entering into lucrative sponsorships with companies linked to the club’s new Saudi owners. The freezing of a trade agreement was voted by 18 clubs. Newcastle obviously opposed it while Manchester City abstained.

England’s top-flight sides are concerned that Newcastle will use friendly sponsorship deals with related parties to help them comply with financial fair play rules which are in place to prevent wealthy clubs from spending out of control. Under league rules, clubs are allowed to suffer losses of 105million pounds ($ 144million) over a three-year period.





Newcastle became the second state-owned Premier League club last week after being bought out by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The Public Investment Fund (FIP) has provided the league with legally binding guarantees ensuring that the kingdom does not own the club. The clubs vote on Monday prevent Newcastle from immediately bringing in any sponsorship linked to the PIF as a league task force works on new, longer-term regulations.

Before Newcastle, Manchester City – bought by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi in 2008 – has already found itself in the crosshairs for this same kind of suspicion after concluding agreements with companies linked to the emirate, such as Etihad Airways having the naming rights of the stadium and appearing on the team jerseys. City have always defended themselves by ensuring that they pay fair market value rather than inflated sponsorship fees in order to generate revenue allowing the club to comply with financial regulations.