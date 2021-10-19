the president of “Miss France” defends the show, attacked by Dare feminism

For the president of the company Miss France, attacked at the industrial tribunal by a feminist association, the program is a competition,

Alexia Laroche-Joubert defends her competition. The president of the new company Miss France, reacted this Tuesday on BFMTV to the legal action announced the day before by Dare feminism for discrimination and non-respect of labor rights.

“It’s a competition, it’s not governed by labor law. On the other hand, there is a regulation of the game,” she hammered, adding, “It’s not like Koh Lanta (another program it produces and where the candidates receive a salary, Editor’s note) which lasts 40 days. This has nothing to do with. There is a statute for that, there are rules of the game. “

“A bond of subordination”

Dare Feminism, as well as three women, who could not participate in the competition, brought proceedings on Monday before the industrial tribunal of Bobigny, targeting the companies Miss France and Endemol Production.

Endemol “uses women to make an extremely lucrative audiovisual program while flouting labor rights”, claim the applicants.

The objective is that the orud’hommes recognize that the services of young women are not voluntary, and therefore constitute an employment contract. In which case, the latter would be discriminating, according to the association. “There is a work service, there is a link of subordination, there is even a remuneration, which currently is given as gifts, since they are offered handbags, wedding dresses”, explained to BFMTV, the lawyer of Dare feminism, Maître Violaine de Filippis-Abate.





“These three criteria are likely to constitute the employment relationship very clearly, and therefore to prohibit any discrimination in hiring,” she continues.

However, the Labor Code prohibits, in a recruitment, any criterion related to “morals, age, family situation or physical appearance”, she also stressed to AFP.

“A record of registrations”

“Feminists take the opportunity to express themselves at this time,” notes Alexia Laroche-Joubert. “We do not know if it is three women who were not admitted, entered the competition. What we do know is that one of them is a member of the board of directors of the association (Dare feminism) and the others are activists “.

Also referring to the recurring accusations of sexism against the competition, Alexia Laroche-Joubert expressed her wish to develop the concept.

“I no longer want to be in the Victoria Secret, in all hair and physical”, she assures as well. “This is also why we are going to allow girls to express themselves, to get to know them better.”

Miss France, “she is not a model, she is not someone who walks in clothes, she is someone who goes into contact with the French and officials, she must also convey values ​​to the Girls”.

“We had a record of registrations this season”, finally says Alexia Laroche-Joubert, who concludes by wondering: “Why should these young girls not have the right to dream, to hope for a career?”