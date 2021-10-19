the problem of SFR customers is solved

Telephone customers encountered telephone problems on October 19. Calls from SFR to Orange and Sosh lines were unsuccessful and gave the impression that the number was not assigned. It is now resolved.

Things are back to normal between Orange and SFR. Phone calls, which failed to switch from one operator to another on the morning of Tuesday, October 19, are again possible. This is what the incumbent operator said in a published message on Twitter in the early afternoon. However, some mobile users could still have occasional problems.

” The incident that disrupted some communications is over. Traffic has returned to normal and we remain vigilant. Orange renews its apologies to customers who have been impacted », Writes Orange. An hour earlier, the company, after admitting the existence of a problem, indicated on the same Twitter account that his teams were on the bridge to restore calls from SFR to Orange.

Numerama was able to directly observe the reestablishment of the service with the editorial staff’s own numbers. A colleague with a mobile number at SFR made a phone call to two numbers, one at Orange, the other at Sosh (which is the low-cost subsidiary of the incumbent operator), without worry. This morning, it was not possible: we had received a message stating that the numbers were not assigned.

It was in the middle of the morning that social networks began to rumors about difficulties in routing calls between SFR and Orange. Several messages on Twitter bore witness to this. A similar observation was made at Humanoid, the company that publishes Numerama. The problem was relatively contained, however: not all operators were affected.

” Who has Orange for mobile calls? A priori a breakdown, a good number of subscribers can no longer be reached: ‘the requested number is no longer allocated’ “, thus testified Elsa on Twitter. She specified that she had contacted customer service, who at that time had confirmed a ” general failure ” being processed. In reaction to his message, other Internet users had reported a similar concern.

On DownDetector, a site dedicated to identifying outages, a spike in Orange reports began to emerge shortly after 10 a.m. and then peak around 11:30 a.m. A decrease could then be observed. In all, hundreds of notifications were sent to the platform. A similar observation was made for the pages dedicated to SFR and Sosh.





Concerns for SFR customers wanting to call Orange numbers

The problem affected both landlines and mobile numbers. More specifically, it arose during calls from SFR and, more rarely, during calls from landlines to Orange mobile lines. An employee at Humanoid was able to reach Sosh’s assistance and obtain additional explanations on the nature of the problem.

” This is due to portability, SFR blocks calls received from its lines to your number », He was explained. Relaunched to find out if it only affected SFR, the interlocutor confirmed: ” It is a blockage during portability, at the level of the inter-operator cell. »On social networks, Orange began to communicate about the incident, via a dedicated after-sales service account, before reporting it more widely via his main account.

Portability refers to a mechanism that allows you to keep your mobile phone number by changing operator. It is a procedure which is now well anchored in the landscape of the mobile telephony in France and which avoids having to renew its 06 (or 07) as soon as one wants to play the competition. Without portability, the market would be frozen. Or hellish.

