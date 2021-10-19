The PS5 finally dethrones the Switch!

In the United States, the Switch remained for 33 consecutive weeks at the top of the best-selling consoles. Those days are now over, as the PlayStation 5 has just overtaken it.

Summary PS5 vs Switch: Clash of the Titans

What about Xbox in all of this?

PS5 vs Switch: Clash of the Titans

Even at their respective releases, the next-gen consoles failed to do better than the Nintendo console. Leading sales both in dollars and in number of units sold for nearly 33 weeks, the Switch lost its place in favor of the Sony console last September.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2021

The PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console of September in terms of units and revenue dollars. The Playstation 5 is the console that grossed the most dollars in 2021 for the moment, while the Nintendo Switch remains the most sold in terms of units sold.

As the analyst of the American video game market emphasizes Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console this year. The last time any console other than Big N’s dominated sales was the PlayStation 4, and that goes back to november 2018. Remarkable results therefore for the hybrid console. So why such a turnaround in the video game market? Still according to Matt Piscatella, this would be due less to a loss of speed on the part of Nintendo than a progression of units ready for sale on the side of other manufacturers:

I think it’s more reflective of supply at this point. Sony was able to get a big number of PS5s into the market, while Switch was ramping up for OLED release. Tough to say, sales curves aren’t normalized right now. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2021

Do you think that the success of the PS5 this month is more due to exceptional figures for the Sony console or on the contrary a declining result for the Switch? I think it’s more of a stock issue at this point. Sony managed to bring a significant amount of PS5 consoles to the market, when the Switch OLED model was due to be released. Hard to say because of the fluctuating market right now.

As we know, the shortage of components strongly affects the game console market. With 334,533 units sold in September, the PS5 therefore scores very well in the US during this period but is ultimately not very far ahead of the Switch and its 330,492 units. The release of the OLED Switch should quickly put Nintendo’s console back on its throne.





View Nintendo Switch Console Inventory At Amazon

What about Xbox in all of this?

In the end, Microsoft consoles perform worse than their competitors with 245,390 units sold on its territory of predilection. While these figures are far from alarming, it should also be remembered that the Microsoft does not stop at that of home consoles.

The Game Pass recently had nearly 30 million subscribers. Excellent results which definitely ensure Microsoft’s supremacy in the dematerialized gaming market, which could nevertheless end up changing if

the other giants quickly come up with similar offers.

. If you want to finally get your hands on a PlayStation 5, we recommend that you regularly check out sites that may have restockings. Below is a list of stores that have already scheduled or restocked PS5. In order to prepare yourself as well as possible, we advise you to register and already put your means of payment there in order to be as responsive as possible!