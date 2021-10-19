the rant of eight French companies against the state

Clearly, the pill of the “cloud of trust” – the national strategy which opens the door wide for American Gafam to equip strategic companies and French administrations with cloud solutions – does not pass. Eight French software players – Atolia, Jalios, Jamespot, Netframe, Talkspirit, Twake, Whaller and Wimi- announced on October 18 the creation of a collective which brings them together in a sort of team of France for sovereign cloud solutions. Competitors but united against Microsoft, market leader in office automation solutions, these eight SaaS nuggets (software as a service, Editor’s note) offer French alternatives in the areas of messaging, word processing, chat, videoconferencing or even document storage. ” We are able to offer today a credible alternative to the Microsoft 365 software suite, formerly Office 365 ”, they claim in a joint statement. What to contradict Emmanuel Macron, who estimated during the presentation of the France 2030 plan, last week, that he “It is wrong to say that we will have a totally sovereign cloud in five years, because we are very late“.

Put the French at the center of the “cloud at the center” doctrine

Concretely, this initiative aims above all to shine the spotlight on French cloud players, who consider themselves ignored, or even let down by the state.

“We were already fighting against the mistaken perception that there are no credible and solid alternatives in France to the Gafam solutions. And the State has pushed us with its “cloud of confidence” strategy by promoting a model based on the creation of joint ventures between an American and a French, in defiance of the national sector and of real technological sovereignty ” , deplores Alain Garnier, president of Jamespsot and spokesperson for the collective.

In fact, to accelerate the digital transformation of companies and organizations and make up for the French backlog in the cloud, the State presented its national strategy on May 17. Made by the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, the mMinister of Transformation and Civil Service, Amélie de Montchalin, and the Secretary of State for Digital Transition, Cédric O, this roadmap is based on two pillars: SecNumCloud labeling, by Anssi, of services guaranteeing a very high level of IT security, and the need for them to be provided by a company governed by French or European law. These pillars are the essential conditions, according to the government, for the digital sovereignty of this “cloud of confidence”, in particular for public administrations, which are very late and encouraged to apply the new “cloud at the center” doctrine consisting in developing new services. thanks to the cloud and the exploitation of public data.

But the extreme difficulty of obtaining the SecNumCloud label and the argument that a head office in France is sufficient to guarantee immunity against American and Chinese extraterritorial laws – which many experts consider to be false, particularly with regard to the American FISA law -, result in the de facto exclusion from this strategy of many French cloud players, and the emphasis on the Americans as technology suppliers.

Thus, Bruno Le Maire and Cédric O encouraged and officially supported the creation of Bleu, the joint venture under French law between Microsoft and Orange / Capgemini, which allows Microsoft to provide software (software) and hardware (infrastructure) to companies. strategic and French administrations, even though they handle extremely sensitive data. The two ministers displayed the same support and the same satisfaction after the announcement earlier this month of the joint venture on the same principle between Google and Thales. Conversely, the announcement, a few days after Google / Thales, of a 100% French joint solution labeled SecNumCloud between OVHCloud and Whaller, did not trigger any reaction from the State. Solicited by The gallery, Cédric O’s cabinet did not respond.

Hence the issue of notoriety around French offers, explains Alain Garnier:





“The lobbying of the Gafam has installed the idea, with large companies and even the government, that there are no credible alternatives to their services. It’s terrible to see Bruno Le Maire and Cédric O take over this communication. But the “cloud at the center” doctrine can be implemented more quickly and cheaper, although a little more complex to install, by purchasing French rather than American solutions. On the other hand, we need the political courage to say that, if we want real digital sovereignty, our essential services and our administrations must do without Gafam. “

Easier said than done

The alliance of the eight software suppliers is therefore very symbolic. But this is also its limit: it is easier for an administration or a large company to call on an American giant that provides it with all the business solutions it needs, in an integrated manner, rather than buying a range of solutions. French. And especially if the State does not push for this change of habits, which is the case since it dresses with a varnish of sovereignty the American solutions as long as they are sold by a hexagonal joint venture. ” The difficulty for the French in the cloud is to offer sufficient interoperability in order to sell an end-to-end solution. The links exist, but they must be put in a chain », Raises Nosing Doeuk, associate director of the consulting firm in digital transformation mc2i.

Not even counting the dependence on American players, starting with Microsoft Office 365.

“When a company or an administration has been using Excel for 10 years and created very complex macros, it’s very complicated to move on and that’s understandable. This is why we think that the priorities should be reversed in the trust cloud strategy: first to promote French solutions which are sovereign by design, then to allow the use of Bleu or another for actors who cannot s ‘pass it. But first, support the national sector, as the United States is doing, ”adds Alain Garnier.

The organizations most likely to switch to a 100% French cloud are clearly the administrations, which are encouraged by the State to do without non-European players. And this is why the Whaller / OVHCloud offer particularly targets them, just like this alliance of eight French publishers, who together claim some 3 million users on their platforms. In other words, not much, but all are located among public administrations, including ministries and local communities.

