The results of the Nutri-score in France when the EU wants to impose it everywhere

picture alliance via Getty Images The Nutri-score, which notes on a scale of colors, from green to red, and letters, from A to E, the nutritional quality of our food, could be imposed throughout Europe. (Photo by Patrick Pleul / picture alliance via Getty Images)

FOOD – It’s the sign fire for food: the Nutri-score has been labeled on our products and has been guiding our food purchases since 2017. And it could well become European. This Tuesday, October 19, MEPs are discussing extending this label to all European Union countries by 2024.

But this labeling, which is not compulsory today in any country, is not to everyone’s taste. Italy defends in particular the quality of its Parmesan, too fatty to be rated A. In France, it is the Roquefort sector that makes it quite a cheese. The first product to be crowned with the AOP label in 1925, is decked out with an E which can put off.

The bone of contention rests on the criteria for awarding the mark. They are however established on scientific bases. “Concretely, the Nutri-score is calculated by taking into account the nutritional factors for which the level of scientific proof concerning the impact on health is the most robust, whether positive or negative”, assures Mathilde Touvier, director of the nutritional epidemiology research team (Eren, Inserm / Inrae, CNAM / Sorbonne Paris Nord University) for The Conversation. It is an algorithm, available on the website of Public health France, which analyzes the food to give it a score. Thus, lentils rich in fiber and protein are good students and the fatty donut is the donut’s cap when it comes to nutritional quality.





However, does this good idea on paper achieve its results in practice? Although the Nutri-score is not compulsory, it is now widely used in French supermarkets. This has enabled several teams of researchers to question its effectiveness.

The Nutri-score changes eating habits

Studies, like that of Nutri-Net health headed by Mathilde Touvier, highlight the link between “The consumption of foods better classified in the Nutri-score and a lower risk of the occurrence of various pathologies”.But it’s still too early to establish that eating more A products has a positive impact on chronic diseases such as cancer or obesity.

On the other hand, what has been proven is the impact of the Nutri-score on our consumption habits. It is a tool that we are familiar with: “90% of French people clearly identify that the Nutri-score makes it possible to qualify the nutritional quality of products”, notes the site of Public Health France. In addition, a growing proportion of French people changes his consumption habits thanks to the Nutri-score: they were 57% in 2020 against 43% in 2019. An observation supported by a study by the firm Nielsen: in 2019, the sales of products A increased by 1% in 2019 and those of C decreased by 1.1%. This greater appetite for the best rated products has an indirect effect on the offer. Companies are adapting to new expectations and offering less sweet products, for example.

This may explain the proliferation of sweetener-based products on the shelves. When this “fake sugar” replaces the real one, the food score goes up: a normal soda is punished with an E while a zero soda (sugar) is crowned with a B. Problem: if sugar is an enemy, well identified, the impact of sweeteners on health is still poorly understood. Scientific studies on the dangerousness of sweeteners could lead to changing the score of “zero” foods. The Nutri-score is therefore an effective tool for defining the health impact of a food, but it can still be improved. And above all, it is not the only guide to buying a food product. Quality labels (AOP, AOC) or even environmental impact are all indicators taken into account by the consumer.

