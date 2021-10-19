The sanitary pass for ski lifts in the mountains is “under study”, according to Lemoyne

However, its obligation is not foreseen “at this stage”, specified the Secretary of State for Tourism.

No sanitary pass planned for the moment for the ski lifts in the mountains, but its implementation is not excluded. “It is a reflection that is in progressOn the subject, said Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Tuesday morning.

Read alsoSki: the opening dates of the resorts this winter 2021-2022

“We ask ourselves the question and we will provide the answer soon», He declared at the microphone of Sud Radio. In resorts that are already open, such as Tignes in the Alps, “For the ski lifts, at this stage, it is without the sanitary pass, because it is not planned for the moment”, he said. Corn “we must not exclude it because the pass is what makes it possible to remain open no matter what.“

SEE ALSO – Covid-19: Gabriel Attal announces the “possibility” of using the health pass until July 31, 2022





Reservations on the rise for All Saints’ Day

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne also minimized the potential impact of an obligation of the sanitary pass in ski lifts, recalling that “today 85% of the vaccineable target is vaccinated and most people who come to the station take a TGV, those who come from abroad take a plane, so they are in fact subject to the health pass“.

Read alsoHolidays: one in five French people plan to go to the mountains this season

The Secretary of State for Tourism also welcomed the good booking figures for the All Saints’ Day holidays, which start this weekend. For outdoor hotels, an increase of 49% compared to 2019 should be noted, according to Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. The Gîtes de France recorded a number of reservations, up 8 points compared to their usual average.

The member of the government also referred to the amount of aid already paid to the tourism sector since the start of the health crisis, which amounts to 38 billion euros, “between grants, solidarity funds and loans guaranteed by the State“.