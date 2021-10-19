The sanitary pass programmed until the summer? MPs cross swords again

The National Assembly is considering this Tuesday the controversial extension of the health pass until July 31, 2022.

The deputies are looking from Tuesday evening October 19 on a tenth text devoted to the health crisis since March 2020, with the key to the controversial extension of the health pass until July 31, 2022. The tool, hated by a minority of the population but used by a large majority of French people since the summer, is at the heart of this bill known as “Health vigilance”. The deputies will vote on the extension for eight months of the device, which will make it possible to span the presidential and legislative elections.

Read alsoExtension of the sanitary pass: “What have we done with the rule of law?”

A choice that makes oppositions scream. More than 380 amendments were tabled for this first reading, including a majority on the contentious article 2. “It’s going to be tense”, predicts LR Philippe Gosselin. “We cannot sit on democracy”, castigates Pierre Dharréville, one of the spokespersons of the Communist group. Gérard Larcher, president of the Senate with a right-wing majority, has already announced that he was “No question of giving a blank check” to the executive for such a long and politically sensitive period. The Constitutional Council should be seized by the oppositions if the bill does not evolve over the parliamentary shuttle, scheduled until early November.

In the street, the protest, which had met with some success in the middle of the summer, is running out of steam in this new school year. More than 40,000 demonstrators were counted by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, 67,000 according to the militant collective Le Nombre Jaune. In the hemicycle, the majority will have to keep an eye on its own troops. Friday in the Laws Committee, the LREM deputy of Paris Pacôme Rupin, resolute opponent to the pass, seized the government project by narrowly passing an amendment which provides for limiting the use of the sanitary pass geographically and according to the evolution of the epidemic.

SEE ALSO – Vaccination and health pass obligation: a legal puzzle?





3 years of state of emergency in the last 6 years

But as expected, the LREM group will put the church back in the middle of the village through an amendment by Guillaume Gouffier-Cha. This plans to return to the national logic of the pass, while taking into account several criteria that the “walkers” want to specify to justify the use of the pass: rate of vaccination, positivity of screening tests, incidence or of saturation of intensive care beds – with levels to be defined. Proof that the majority group wants to play a slightly different music, while remaining in the tempo dictated by the government. The Modem ally is on the same line.

While a simple balance sheet report is scheduled for mid-February, the possibility of a debate in Parliament has also been enshrined in law. But what form will it take? Left and right are calling for a review clause much earlier. The text examined against the backdrop of the ebb of the epidemic must serve as any risk insurance for the executive which wants at all costs to spare itself, in the midst of the electoral campaign, a trial of unpreparedness in the event of a trend reversal. This is’“Avoid at all costs a new wave” which would saturate hospitals in the middle of winter, said the Minister of Health Olivier Véran in front of the deputies.

Read alsoThe government is considering making the health pass conditional on the administration of a booster dose

The use of the pass until July 31, 2022, and also the possibility of decreeing territorially a state of health emergency with its procession of restrictions, are presented as a “toolbox” that the government will not necessarily be forced to tap into. One way of trying to mitigate criticism of a state that has become “addicted” to emergency regimes. “The exceptional has become the norm”, summarizes the deputy Charles de Courson (Liberties and Territories) who recalls that over the last six years, between the attacks and the health crisis, the country has lived more than three years under the regime of various states of emergency.

The government plan also tightens the penalties for fraud in the health pass, up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros. According to a statement presented by Olivier Véran, as of October 14, 184 procedures had been opened for fraud and 35,634 false passes identified.

SEE ALSO – Clashes between police and anti-pass in Trieste, Italy