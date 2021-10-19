The scandalized internet users are destroying the singer!

On October 16, TF1 was broadcasting the semi-final of The Voice-All Stars. The public decided on the 15 participants still in competition, divided into five pools of three talents.

Jenifer: The Voice All Stars finalists nominated

After this evening, it is finally: MB14, Amalya, Anne Sila, Manon, Terence and Louis Delort who qualify for the grand final. Present with four talents, Florent Pagny can be happy to see three of his talents qualified. Mika and Patrick Fiori will also be represented but not Zazie, who is assured of not being able to win the 10th edition because all his talents have failed to persuade the public.

To the delight of fans of Jenifer, Amalya was qualified by the audience. The woman had decided to sing Earth song by Michael Jackson. Following this performance, the singer launched a message for the planet. A performance that appealed to viewers because it is part of the last six. But, some Internet users have expressed their anger to see Amalya qualify against Dominique Magloire and Victoria, going so far as to accuse TF1 cheating.

The protests of Internet users

On social networks like Twitter, we could read: “So why does Amalya say she has to deliver a message to influence the vote?” Last week by addressing the voting public, this week to viewers by means of a message to the planet and to children On the other hand Amalya is not obliged to cry with each song, and to say that it is Amalya who is going pass just because it takes a talent of Jenifer in the final! “.

A little further on, we could read: “Amalya 47% of the votes but who believes in that? As luck would have it, Jennifer has only one talent, who finds herself facing 2 very nice singers, and bingo it goes ”,“ TF1 you cheated ”. In short, heavy accusations. Jenifer still has a chance to win the show for the first time! We will have the answer on Saturday 23 October to know who will win in this final.

Jennifer, flagship artist of French song





Jenifer spent her childhood in Nice where she was born in 1982. She has a brother, Jonathan. At 14, she made her first television show Star Seed. Despite a failure in the final and a mixed memory of this first experience, she chose to stop studying at 16. She leaves Nice for Paris, where she multiplies odd jobs and castings.

Her life changed in 2002 when she won the first edition of the star Academy, on TF1. This finale is watched by 12 million viewers and serves as a springboard for Jenifer’s career. She is only 19 years old and records her first album which has sold a million copies. In 2004, she released her second album The passage, and wins several. HY Between 2007 and 2012, three albums followed each other in the bins. From 2012, she also participated in the show The Voice on TF1 as a coach with Garou or Florent Pagny. In 2013, an album of song covers was released, My statement. Jenifer challenges herself and begins filming her first film in the summer of 2013 movie, The Francis. In October 2015, she indicates that she is leaving the show The Voice after four seasons.

In 2016, she released a new album, Secret paradise. She knows how to put her notoriety at the service of humanitarian causes. Since 2006, she has been the godmother of the Chantal Mauduit association which contributes to improving the living conditions of children in Nepal. She often takes part in concerts to support associations. On the heart side, she is the mother of a little Aaron, born in 2003 from his relationship with singer Maxim Nucci, alias Yodelice (2002–2008). In 2014 in the pages of the magazine She, she formalizes her second pregnancy. On August 13, 2014 in Ajaccio, she gave birth to a baby boy named Joseph, born from her relationship with actor Thierry Neuvic. She has since left him.



