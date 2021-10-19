the SNCF plan to counter Trenitalia and Renfe between Paris and Lyon

This Tuesday, October 19, SNCF officially unveils its new travel class: the “business first”. This will be put into service on the Paris-Lyon axis to specifically address the business and premium market. The objective is simple: to cut the grass under the foot of Trenitalia, which will launch its offer by the end of the year and whose first Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains (“red arrow”) are already visible on the tracks. upstream from Gare de Lyon in Paris.

This new class of travel, described a few weeks ago as ” quite specific »By Alain Krakovitch, director of Voyages SNCF, should allow a move upmarket on the TGV Inoui. It will revolve around an enhanced service offering, with a number of innovations.

Close services

From Gare de Lyon, the French operator will offer its passengers access to a space dedicated to primary business within the TGV Inoui Grand Voyageur lounge, with the presence of a “host” specifically assigned to this service (in week only). Passengers will also be able to access the Frequent Flyer lounges at other stations and will benefit from the Express Access line skip-the-line in sales areas and for boarding.

On board, passengers will have a specific car, where they can benefit from the assistance of a dedicated host or contact the captain via a virtual assistant. They will find a press / coffee reception at the quayside as well as a snack on board, included in the service. For the bar, travelers will be able to place an order online, which will be delivered directly to their place by the business host first.

SNCF is also playing the flexibility card. This breaks down into a fixed price available on the entire TGV Inoui network, a guaranteed exchange ” including on full trains on the day of travel »And a free refund up to 30 minutes after train departure.

Telework and competition, SNCF faced with the challenge of reclaiming business class

A limited primary business outside of Paris-Lyon

These services will be accessible to all passengers who have booked with a business first rate, as well as frequent travelers with the Freedom card and traveling in first. They will mainly be deployed on Paris-Lyon – on which tests have already been underway since the start of the school year – but other radial lines will also benefit from a primary business offer. This will be offered continuously (Bordeaux, Lille, Nantes and Rennes) or during certain peak hours (Marseille, Montpellier and Strasbourg). The services will nevertheless be reduced, mainly to the installation of a dedicated car.

Comfort on board seems for the moment the poor relation of this move upmarket: the first business cars will not have new seats. Paris-Lyon premium passengers have nonetheless benefited from a breakthrough in recent months with the launch of 28 Duplex trainsets renovated to the Océane standard. They offer greater comfort in “pro class”, a reading light with adjustable intensity and better connectivity (USB cabling, more sockets, etc.). To see a real breakthrough in this area, we will have to wait until 2024 with the deployment of the first new generation TGV-M trainsets.

A coveted major axis

If so much attention is paid to Paris-Lyon, it is because it is the busiest high-speed section in Europe. With 45 million passengers before the crisis, it represented a third of French TGV traffic. It was also the most profitable line in the SNCF network, with a very strong business clientele, thus acting as a cash machine. The French rail group therefore does not intend to let its competitors penetrate too far ahead of this priority market.

The first business is thus one of the three pillars of the “response” plan, mentioned by Alain Krakovitch at the time of the 40 years of the TGV. The first has already been implemented in 2020 with the launch of TGV Ouigo between the Gare de Lyon in Paris and the Part-Dieu and Perrache stations in Lyon, in addition to the outlying stations of Marne-La-Vallée and Lyon- Saint-Exupéry. The SNCF thus intended to crisscross the ground before the arrival of competition – pushed back by the health crisis – but also to induce traffic.

The last pillar will materialize in 2024 with the arrival of the TGV-M. ” The TGV-M will be the main weapon compared to the arrival of the competition, with a design and services that others will not have », Declared the director of Voyages SNCF.

SNCF ready to launch TGV Ouigo in Italy in response to the arrival of Trenitalia in France





Establish a position in a business market undergoing reconstruction

Even if it will affect fewer passengers than the other two pillars, the first business holds an important place in this triptych. Business traffic, which represented 20% of TGV activity before the crisis, fell sharply in 2020 (-60% compared to 2019) and has struggled to recover since. The first positive signs are appearing, in particular with an upturn in travel for SMEs, but the improvement should be very gradual in the coming months. The upturn will not take place until next year. According to the SNCF benchmark, the group hopes to regain 95% of its professional sales levels in 2023, and return to its pre-crisis level the following year with an increase of 1% in 2024 by compared to 2019.

After seeing its positions swept away by the health and economic crisis, but also the new uses of remote communication and teleworking, the SNCF must therefore restore its advantage as quickly as possible. Otherwise, it risks seeing its competitors succeed in capturing a part of this business market which is in full reconstruction. Especially since the latter have arguments, specifically Trenitalia, which will launch a direct Milan-Turin-Lyon-Paris service at the end of the year.

The first breaches in the SNCF monopoly materialize

Trenitalia imposes on the premium

On some of its Frecciarossa trains, the national operator no longer offers a class of travel but four “service levels”: standard, premium, business and executive. The latter is entirely dedicated to business traffic, with isolated seats (rows of two seats), a meeting room that can be privatized on board, a meal included, a dedicated host, access to lounges at the station, etc. To this must be added the operational capacities of the Frecciarossa 1000, presented by Bombardier and Hitachi Rail Italy (ex-AnsaldoBreda) as “ the fastest and quietest very high-speed train in Europe “. A train can thus carry 450 passengers at a maximum operational speed of 360 km / h.

Alain Krakovitch is not mistaken. ” The arrival of this operator is important for us, especially with regard to the quality of their premium service », He declared at the beginning of October.

The boss of Voyages SNCF will also have to look at what is happening on the other side of the Pyrenees, the arrival of AVE from Renfe being scheduled for next year on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille axis. The Spanish offer seems more conventional with two classes of travel, which does not prevent Renfe from offering amenities such as a private meeting space on board with working screens, and rows limited to three seats. In addition, there are classic services such as free Wi-Fi and access to lounges at the station.

Hard blow for SNCF: after Trenitalia, Renfe begins its offensive in France

SNCF strike force

To counter these foreign ambitions, SNCF will be able to count on its volume of offers. With dozens of round trips by Inoui and Ouigo per day – the Paris-Lyon line handles 240 trains per day, all segments combined – the French operator has unparalleled strike force.

Opposite, Trenitalia can only oppose five trains to start. And Alain Krakovitch knows it: “ It (Trenitalia) will not have the frequencies that we have, and this factor is essential for business customers. The Italian company will have to be solid to successfully establish itself on this major axis, which should take at least two years.