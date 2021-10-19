The Sony A7 IV promises to be a powerful and balanced full frame body

Sony will present a new camera this Thursday. Everything suggests that it will be the Alpha 7 IV, a balanced body for both photo and video.

On the side of hybrid cameras with full frame photo sensor, Sony has something for everyone thanks to its different ranges. The Japanese manufacturer offers a very high-end device, for professionals, the Alpha 1, but also several versions of its Sony Alpha 7 range.

We thus find the Sony A7R, particularly optimized for photography, the Sony A7S, dedicated to video, the A7, which offer a good balance between the two, and the Sony A7C, with its more compact format.

However, if the Sony A7R, A7S and A7C have been entitled to updates for two years – with the releases of the Sony A7R IV, A7S III and A7C – the classic Alpha 7 range has not been entitled to new models for a very long time. The latest case, the Sony A7 III, dates from early 2018, more than three and a half years ago.

A video full of innuendos

Suffice to say that a new version of the device is expected and it is precisely this Sony A7 IV that could be presented this week.

Sony has indeed published this Tuesday on YouTube a video which will be available this Thursday, October 21 at 4 p.m. For the time being, we can see the indication that a “new camera is coming” for the Sony Alpha range, without further clarification.





Details, it is the site DPReview, specialized in photography, which comes to give some. He was indeed able to access the various metadata of the video as it is hosted on YouTube. And the tags associated by Sony are evocative to say the least:

ILCE-7M4, A7M4, Alpha 7, Alpha7, Sony A7 IV, Sony a7 IV, Sony α7 IV, Sony A7 iv, Sony a7 iv, Sony alpha, Sony α, mirrorless, Sony E-mount camera, full frame camera, 4K , Eye AF, Animal Eye AF, AF, Eye AF movies, field camera, pro camera, silent shutter, FTP, 4K60p, Eye AF birds, camera for movies, 10fps, 33MP, BIONZ XR, 10-bit 4: 2: 2 HLG, All-I XAVC SI, S-Cinetone, S-log3, S&Q dial, vari-angle, gimbal, 5GHz Wi-Fi, USB 10Gbps, live streaming, Creative Look, 15+ stops dynamic range

The first tags indicate that it should therefore be the presentation of the Sony A7 IV – or Alpha 7 Mark IV – while the following ones already come to give an idea of ​​the characteristics and functions planned for the case.

Unsurprisingly, the device should be equipped with a full frame photo sensor, but this time capable of capturing 33 megapixel shots, against 24 megapixels for its predecessor. According to the tags, the box should also improve its video mode from 4K 30p quality to 4K 60p while offering a 4: 2: 2 10-bit video capture mode. The burst mode would remain confined to 10 shots per second.

Of course, we would find the different Sony autofocus modes, including eye tracking for humans and animals. We can also note the mention of more than 15 stops of dynamic range as well as video streaming functions thanks to the 5 GHz Wi-Fi compatibility or to the USB up to 10 Gbps.

To learn more about the new features expected for this Sony A7 IV, it will be necessary to wait until its presentation in due form. This is scheduled for Thursday, October 21, at 4 p.m. Metropolitan France time.