the summary in advance of episode 251 of Tuesday, October 19

Jasmine asks Rose to cover her up about the kidnapping. Célia and Jérémy take stock of their relationship. Hortense and Mehdi will stop at nothing to find Landiras.
Tuesday October 19 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia's ex-husband, and where two former characters will make a noticeable comeback … Jasmine shows photos of her and Naël at childbirth to prove to Rose and Marta that she is the mother of the baby. She asks them not to report her to the gendarmerie, which Rose agrees to do. They go to Rose and when Antoine hears Jasmine's story, he is surprised and above all, is resistant to the idea of not announcing immediately to the gendarmerie that Naël was found.
Rose takes all the risks for Jasmine
Rose ends up convincing Antoine to wait a few days, keeping Naël secretly at home, to avoid suspicion hanging over Jasmine about the kidnapping. Captain Brassac, for his part, questions the students of the institute, and when Jasmine passes by, he tells her that several of her comrades have been critical of her, but puts that down to their jealousy, given that she was received first in the school entrance exam. Clotilde goes to Rose's house and realizes that Naël is at her place. She tells him that she will go and tell the gendarmerie if Rose does not do so.
Jérémy and Célia see each other in the greenhouse of the institute
Jérémy tells his parents about his mission to protect the marine flora in Australia. He will only stay in France for one month, the time to collect his visa. Later, he visits Hortense and Eliott at the institute, who explain to him the relationship between Solal and Célia. Jérémy then makes an appointment with the latter in the greenhouse of the institute to talk to her and tell her that it is better for them to keep their distance so as not to suffer again. At the end of the day, in the salt marshes, Célia notices that her grandfather gets along better with Solal. Then, she ends up kissing him, assuring him to accept the situation with Amber.
Hortense and Mehdi find Landiras
Hortense and Mehdi tell Eliott what they found on Landiras. In class, Teyssier humiliates Mehdi by asking him to redo a Landiras pastry, which the student, in tandem with Eliott, fails to accomplish. Hortense and Mehdi then return to spy on Landiras' van until the latter returns. They go to speak to the professor to ask him to come back, he answers them that he will think about it.