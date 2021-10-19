More

    the Super League will win a big battle and be reborn very quickly

    The German economic review Wirtschaftswoche announces in its latest edition that the Super League project will soon be talked about again! According to her, the Luxembourg court responsible for settling the dispute between its founding members and UEFA over the latter’s monopoly on continental competitions should render a verdict favorable to the former. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin would therefore be free to relaunch the controversial competition but which they call with all their wishes.

    But beware, a big change is brewing! The Super League has indeed revised its plans. Its leaders understood that what had revolted the supporters was the lack of sporting merit to participate. The new version would offer a place to the top-ranked teams in their respective championships. UEFA has some concerns …

    The Super League will come back in force

