    the surprising reason behind the travel ban for Parisian supporters

    As we expected, L’Equipe has just confirmed it: PSG supporters are banned in Marseille on Sunday. The visitors’ parking lot at the Vélodrome will therefore be empty, as it has become a sad habit in Ligue 1 for several years. Indeed, the prefects refuse to deploy too large a police device, even for shocks, even if it means leaving the stands empty.

    But there, it is the excuse which calls out: according to the prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône, it is the behavior of the Marseille supporters which would be in question! Indeed, there would have been too many incidents since the start of the season while those linked to OM have been systematically outside (Montpellier, Nice, Angers). The only time something happened at the Velodrome was against Galatasaray on September 30 and it was the Turkish supporters who lit the fuse. PSG fans, for their part, got into trouble with their Rennes counterparts three weeks ago following the theft of a tarp. But it is therefore the Marseillais who are the problem …

    No PSG supporters for the Clasico

