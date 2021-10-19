the testimony of Nicolas Sarkozy deemed “necessary for the manifestation of the truth”

The former President of the Republic, Nicolas Sarkozy, will be forced, if necessary by the police, to testify as a witness, on November 2, in the “Elysee polls affair”. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

It was a dramatic turn of events, on the second day of the trial of the Elysée polls case : Nicolas Sarkozy will have to come and testify as a witness at the bar of the 32e chamber of the criminal court. The court granted Mr.e Jérôme Karsenti, lawyer for the anti-corruption association Anticor, civil party, who had summoned Mr. Sarkozy to appear, and ordered “That this witness be brought before him by the police to be heard on November 2”. A first concerning a former head of state.

The case concerns the provision of hundreds of opinion polls between 2007 and 2012

Monday, Mr. Sarkozy – who has just been sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing, September 30, in the Bygmalion affair – had announced, in a letter read at the hearing, his refusal to come and testify. In his letter, the former President of the Republic expressed his “Surprise” before this quote and recalled that he had already refused to be heard during the investigation of this case, where five of his very close collaborators were warned, including Claude Guéant, his former secretary general at the Elysee Palace, or Emmanuelle Mignon, his former chief of staff.





The case concerns the provision, through the intermediation of the companies Giacometti Péron & associés and Publifact (led by the former shadow adviser of Nicolas Sarkozy Patrick Buisson), of hundreds of opinion polls between 2007 and 2012. In total, 7.5 million euros of public money, which was neither the subject of publicity nor a call for tenders and considered by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) as relevant favoritism.

In his letter, Nicolas Sarkozy had hammered home the argument of the immunity conferred on him by articles 67 and 68 of the Constitution concerning the facts accomplished during his mandate. It was based on a precedent: that of Jacques Chirac. In 2007, the former head of state, who died in 2019, had refused to testify in another trial, that of the Clearstream affair – listings of Luxembourg accounts in which the names of French politicians, including, ironically that of Mr. Sarkozy, had been entered – also arguing for this immunity.

Symbolic victory for the civil parties

In 2016, judge Serge Tournaire, who investigated the polls case, had given up hearing Nicolas Sarkozy, judging “Disproportionate” to issue a warrant of arrest in his place. A “Common sense decision”, according to the terms of the prosecution, Monday, at the hearing. But the court decided otherwise. Believing the testimony of Mr. Sarkozy “Necessary for the manifestation of the truth” and noting that two of the defendants, MM. Guéant and Buisson, had already requested during the proceedings that the former head of state be heard, the court ordered his appearance.

