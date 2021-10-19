the vaccination campaign advanced to October 22, all you need to know

Initially scheduled for October 26, the flu vaccination campaign will start four days earlier, in particular to facilitate “synergy” with the vaccination against Covid-19

Health authorities prefer to anticipate. In a note released Monday, the Directorate General of Health (DGS) told pharmacists, doctors and nurses that the flu vaccination campaign would be brought forward to Friday, October 22, four days earlier. Like last year, seasonal flu could combine with the circulation of Covid-19, “increasing the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death,” warned the DGS.

Why is it advanced?

While the government encourages the 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for the most vulnerable, the DGS wants to “encourage the synergy between the two vaccination campaigns as much as possible” to avoid a large-scale epidemic.

In a period when collective immunity against viruses (excluding Covid) could be declining due to the barrier gestures observed during the pandemic, seasonal viruses such as influenza could be “of greater intensity”, the health agency stressed. Public health France. It is also for this reason that the DGS wanted to prevent as much as possible a more virulent influenza epidemic.

Who is concerned ?

Vaccination will first be reserved for the most vulnerable, i.e. 18 million French people, from October 22 until November 22. These are people considered to be at risk of being infected or of developing serious forms: people 65 years and over, obese, immunocompromised or chronically ill people, pregnant women or healthcare personnel in prolonged contact with people at risk. The entourage of immunocompromised people is also concerned.

For the rest of the population, it will be necessary to wait until Tuesday, November 23. But this prioritization could be adapted “according to the dynamics of the campaign and the first estimates of vaccination coverage”, indicates the DGS. Those in a hurry can make an appointment with their doctor.

In nursing homes, the flu vaccination started on Monday, October 18.





How it works ?

This year, the state ordered 17% more doses than the previous campaign, or 10 million doses of vaccine. “We expect to have a flu that is probably stronger than last year”, justified the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. These doses can be ordered directly from pharmacists or by making an appointment with your doctor.

Three influenza vaccines will be available: Vaxigrip Tetra, Influvac Tetra and Efluelda. For children under 3 years old, only the Vaxigrip Tetra can be used.

In order to facilitate the two vaccination campaigns, the General Directorate of Health recommends the co-administration of vaccines or booster shots against Covid-19 and against influenza. The High Authority for Health (HAS) has given the green light and ensures that there is “no danger to vaccinate” at the same time. “The two injections can be performed on the same day”, but in two separate places of the body, “a vaccine in each arm”, had affirmed the HAS.