the vaccination campaign advanced to October 22

“This year, in a context of circulation of the Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death” is increased, explains the Directorate General of Health.

The flu vaccination campaign, which was to start on October 26 for priority people, will finally start four days early on October 22. Nursing homes and health establishments have been invited to deploy influenza vaccination from Monday, October 18. “Because everything is ready for the flu vaccination campaign, we are moving forward with its launch: from today (Monday, October 18, editor’s note) in nursing homes, October 22 for priority audiences. Take care of yourself”, commented the Minister of Health Olivier Véran on his Twitter account.





“This year, in a context of circulation of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of severe forms and death “is increased, explains an “urgent” note from the Directorate General of Health (DGS) addressed to doctors, pharmacists and nurses on Monday, October 18. “In order to encourage synergy between the two vaccination campaigns and not lose any opportunity to vaccinate the most vulnerable people against influenza and Covid-19, health professionals will be able to edit vaccination vouchers, issue, and administer the flu vaccine to people targeted by the recommendations from October 22, “continues the DGS.

People eligible for vaccination are people aged 65 and over, people under 65 with certain chronic diseases, pregnant women and people suffering from obesity (body mass index greater than or equal to 40) as well as healthcare professionals and home help for vulnerable private employers and relatives of infants under 6 months of age at risk of serious complications from influenza and immunocompromised people.