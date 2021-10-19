the weather will be almost summery this Tuesday, October 19

It is a sunny day which promises to be this Tuesday over a large part of the territory. Temperatures will be very mild for the season, reaching 28 degrees on the Basque coast.

During the morning on Tuesday, light rains will water the regions ranging from the Hauts de France to the Ardennes, Lorraine and Alsace, more and more scattered to give way in the afternoon to a brighter sky according to forecasts. from Météo-France.

The layers of low clouds, towards the bay of the Seine, the banks of mist or fog in the Val de Saône will also dissipate. The greyness present from the Gulf of Lion to the Rhône delta, towards Haut-Languedoc, will persist for a good part of the day while it dissipates in the morning over the South of Toulouse.

Everywhere else, it’s a beautiful day ahead, the sunshine will be generous even if some high clouds will circulate from time to time. At the end of the day, the sky will thicken over the tip of Brittany, announcing the arrival of sustained rains in the evening and during the night.





Up to 28 degrees in the Basque Country

The southwest wind will strengthen in the afternoon on the Channel and Brittany coasts, reaching 70 to 80 km / in the evening and at night. It will also be supported in the area of ​​Autan.

The minimum will be between 8 and 12 degrees on the north-eastern quarter of the country, between 12 and 16 on the north-west and in Corsica, between 5 and 10 on the south of the country, between 10 and 15 on the Mediterranean shore.

The maximums will be very mild for the season reaching 18 to 22 degrees in the north-eastern quarter, 22 to 26 in the rest of the country, up to 26 to 28 towards Béarn and the Basque Country, thanks to the southerly wind. supported on the west of the Pyrenees chain.