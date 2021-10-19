The Witcher 3 PS5 | Xbox Series: CD Projekt responds to rumor!

It is the news which caused a lot of reaction this morning. The next-gen versions of The Witcher 3, long promised by CD Projekt, are reportedly about to be released. The idea of ​​seeing Geralt in his best light stirred crowds, prompting the studio to react.

Before coming to the studio’s reaction, let’s go back a few hours. Earlier today, Gematsu reported that the Xbox Series and PS5 versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had been rated by PEGI, the European game rating body. The dedicated file is accompanied by the date of October 19, 2021, suggesting that these versions of the game initially released in 2015 could arrive today. The information was obviously to be taken with a grain of salt, and CD Projekt has just put an end to the speculations: no, The Witcher 3 will not arrive today on PS5 and Xbox Series. Asked by our colleagues from GamesRadar +, the studio said





The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S are new platforms for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so the game had to be submitted for age rating on these platforms specifically This is a standard procedure and date mentioned on the PEGI website is the date of issue of the rating.

The studio also recalled that no date has been officially released yet. In September, CD Projekt ensured that the goal was to release this upgrade by the end of the year, while indicating that the production schedule was subject to change. Patience therefore.

