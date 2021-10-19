The Witcher 3 PS5 | Xbox Series: coming out very soon?

Expected for the end of the year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in an optimized version, The Witcher 3 has been talked about again today indirectly. It was through the PEGI classification that the game found itself in the spotlight.

CD Projekt has a lot to do with the PS5 and the Xbox Series at the end of the year: the Polish development studio must release optimized versions of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on these consoles. And these are the adventures of Geralt that could happen first.

The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series: is it for today?

In any case, this is what the PEGI site suggests, a game classification system aimed at helping consumers to know the content of the games they buy (violence, nudity, hate language, etc.). The official site (although out of order for the moment) lists The Witcher 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, scheduled for joint release for … today ! It was the Gematsu media that spotted this information:

If the release date sounds too good to be true (but let’s be on our guard, you never know), such information is always good to take. This means that CD Projekt will soon be talking about the PS5 and Xbox Series update of the third installment of Geralt’s adventures. On the program of this improved version, we find the excellent DLC of the game (Heart of Stone and Blood & Wine), improved graphics, use of the SSD and also the Free downloadable content inspired by the Netflix series about The Witcher.

But we can be reassured about a possible speaking of Project CD concerning a release date, since a recording on the site of the ESRB or the PEGI is often a good sign: this summer, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding were seen on these sites before their officialization.

What about Cyberpunk 2077?

No information has been given on Cyberpunk 2077, but this is an opportunity to take stock. Indeed, a PS5 and Xbox Series update is scheduled for the title for the second half of 2021. Except that at the start of the school year, CD Projekt suggested that a postponement was possible. In the meantime, the developers are still correcting the title with many updates: the last date of September 14 and brings a lot of changes.

For the more impatient, CD Projekt’s two flagship games are already available. The Witcher 3 has been released on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.