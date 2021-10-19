The withdrawals will make a “big difference” for the title

For seven Grands Prix, the gap between the top two in the championship has never exceeded eight points and the leader of the standings has changed hands four times in the last six races. This is to say if the duel between Max Verstappen, who took control at the end of the Turkish round, and Lewis Hamilton is particularly close.

In Istanbul, in fact, the Briton lost leadership after finishing fifth, starting 11th following a penalty for changing an engine component, when his rival took second place. A better result would have been possible with better strategic management according to Mercedes, but otherwise the choice was made not to persist in the risky bet of trying to reach the finish line with the starting tires and to limit losses in making a pit stop.

Although this decision was initially contested by Hamilton, the team later analyzed that staying on track until the checkered flag would have cost the seven-time World Champion more positions, or even worse if he retired. . “The whole season there have been fluctuations”, explained Toto Wolff.

“We make mistakes together. We win together. In the past, we’ve seen much bigger fluctuations with lost chances. It was really on the limit. [en Turquie]. We decided on one thing, and it turned out badly. “

“In the end, we lost eight points to Red Bull because of a grid penalty. Red Bull [en Russie] was happy with a loss of seven points. So it’s going to be very tight until the end. The dropouts are going to make a big difference – and that was a consideration too – and not fluctuations of three or four or five points. “





After 16 rounds, Hamilton has only one retirement this year, at Monza, after a collision with Verstappen which was the third retirement this season. The Dutchman had indeed already failed to reach the finish line in Baku (victim of a puncture) and Silverstone (off the track after the collision with Hamilton). It should be remembered, however, that if the Briton did not give up in Azerbaijan, his mistake at the start after the red flag condemned him to not register any points.