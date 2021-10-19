The Xbox Mini Fridge is finally available for pre-order!

The dream is finally coming true! The famous meme launched on Twitter is finally here, ready to open its refrigerated doors to you! The Xbox mini fridge is finally in preorder and it is at Micromania! Available for just under 100 €, the Mini-Fridge will be distributed at the end of December 2021!

The Xbox Mini-Fridge: when a meme becomes reality

Is the Xbox Series X an ordeal to buy? Recover from your emotions with this first-rate goodies: the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge. The latter has finally arrived for pre-order at Micromania and it is in limited edition! Now is THE time to get your hands on it!

Pre-order the Xbox Mini-Fridge at € 99 at Micromania

It all started with a social media poll with the Skittles candy brand opposite. Once the survey in question is lost, the Microsoft brand finds itself having to develop a mini-fridge.

And it is with Ukonic !, a company specializing in the design of derivative products that this mini-fridge was designed. And we find without being mistaken all the lines of the famous console of the Redmond firm.

Matte black, almost radioactive green, its rectangular solid aspect, everything is there to confuse it with the Xbox Series X console. The latter is also part of the latest generation of console from Microsoft. Opening the doors to 4K with top-notch picture fluidity, the Series X is the best Xbox gaming experience at the moment!





However, the Series X is a victim of its success, and like its counterpart, the PlayStation 5, it is regularly absent from subscribers on store shelves.

And, it is possible that the Xbox Mini-Fridge will suffer the same fate in view of its “limited series” appearance. That’s why we encourage you to order it quickly!



The Xbox mini fridge in detail

This mini-fridge developed by Xbox and Ukonic! measures 46.2cm high, 23.2cm deep and 17.4cm wide. This allows it to have a capacity of 10L, so about 10 cans of 33cl each. It is also possible to connect a USB cord on it thanks to its socket. Easily plugged in, this mini fridge can also be plugged into a cigarette lighter socket.

