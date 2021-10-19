These 4 zodiac signs will be overwhelmed by its effects

The Full Moon of October 20, 2021 takes place in the sign of RAM. This full moon will mark the start of a real springboard for most zodiac signs. No better time to go for it, seize new opportunities and be bold.

Many astrological signs will find themselves turned upside down by this very special full moon. The Moon arrives in Opposition to the Sun on 10/20 at the time of Full Moon in Aries, a fire sign who is not afraid to express his emotions. It occurs on a fairly personal Axis, Aries / Libra, which highlights our individuality and your desire for change. Now is the time to think about yourself!

the October 2021 is very rich in emotions with an intense full moon which promises to shake up this autumn period. This very intense full moon will rise at 7:06 p.m. on October 20, 2021 and will lie down at 08:57 the next morning (Paris time), for a period of approximately 14 hours.

October 2021 full moon: what does it symbolize in astrology?

From an astronomical point of view, the Sun and moon are face to face, which is exceptional. An opposition between two planets creates tensions and conflicts. This can cause anxiety and make it more difficult for you to relate to others. This new Moon will highlight the problems in our relationships with our inner circle. If some quarrels have been going on for a while, they may suddenly resurface under this moon.

Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury have come out of their retrogradation period. This is important since these planets invite us to take a more serious look at our aspirations and goals in life. It will be a transitional period of change and reflection. This full moon located in the territory of Aries urges us to refocus on our physical and mental well-being. Its regenerative energy will help us free ourselves from everything that disturbs our balance of life. It will help us to surpass ourselves to achieve our goals.





” Full moons are times of emotional introspection where we take stock of what we have accomplished. This is the time to deal with past events, to make things happen, and to release the ones we no longer need or want in our lives. “, Explains tarot astrologer Kerry Ward in the magazine Cosmopolitan US.

Like this full moon takes place in the sign of RAM, it inspires us and motivates us to work for the things we really want and to give ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions. As Aries are very courageous and ambitious individuals, the New Moon under this sign should be very motivating and energizing for most astrological signs.

Astrology: which signs will be most impacted by the October 2021 Full Moon?

it’s about the full moon phase closest to the autumn equinox. All the Zodiac signs will be able to feel the powerful effects of full moon of october 2021. However, some astrological signs will be more impacted than others by the powerful powers of this new moon. This is the case for the natives of the sign of Gemini, of Lion, of Sagittarius and Aquarius.

These four astrological signs should be upset in a very positive way by this new moon. Indeed, they should feel a renewed motivation and a desire for renewal as rarely seen before. These astrological signs, in particular the three fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius and Leo), should be favored by the stars to make a new start.

