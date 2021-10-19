this content considered homophobic and transphobic provokes the strike of the employees of the platform

The Netflix platform is used to dealing with various controversies, and one of the most recent concerned the film Cute. Today, the platform is at the heart of a new media chaos after the posting of other content deemed problematic, and more precisely, “transphobic”, and “homophobic”.

A show that creates debate

The intense controversy that Netflix is ​​undergoing at this very moment is linked to the spectacle of Dave chappelle published on the platform on October 5, and entitled The Closer. In this show, the comedian reacts to criticism that he once made jokes about the transgender community, on homosexuals, or on people who try to get up after sexual violence.

Dave Chappelle, 48, is not here to apologize, however: the comedian claims his solidarity with the author of the saga Harry potter, JK Rowling, which was also the source of several controversies following his comments on the LGBTQ + community. From the start of the show, Dave Chappelle says indeed that such is his intention: to shock, and not to be too lace-up. The comedian thus declares, to evoke the fact that he has no problem with the LGBTQ + community :

If you listen to what I’m saying, my problem has always been white people.

The comedian then declares:

In our country, you can shoot and kill a black man, but you had better not hurt the feelings of a gay. And it is precisely this disparity that I wish to discuss. (…) You think I hate gays, but in real life, I am jealous of gays. Oh, I’m jealous. And I’m not the only black person who feels this. We black people look at the gay community and say, God damn it, watch how well this movement is going. Look how well you are, and we have been stuck in this situation for hundreds of years. How the hell are you doing?

This is the start of one of the comedian’s first jokes, and it sets the tone. Until now, Dave Chappelle’s show has been viewed more than 10 million times, and that is too high a number according to some defenders of the rights of the LGBTQ + community.

A call to strike launched

Several dozen employees who work on behalf of the Netflix platform called for a strike on Wednesday, October 20, so that the comedian’s show Dave chappelle, The Closer, or removed from the platform.





Netflix employees had already expressed their concerns about this show a few days before its release, warning executives than a series of jokes about neutral pronouns and the genitals of transgender people could have repercussions in reality. The executives of the platform then indicated that it was not their opinion, and the show then integrated the Netflix catalog. This act set fire to the powder, and in addition to calling for a strike, many employees spoke on social networks. Terra Field, a shemale employee working for Netflix, for example, wrote in a series of tweets that went viral last week, here is an example :

What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren’t being killed. I’m a white woman, I get to worry about Starbucks writing “Tara” on my drink. October 7, 2021

What we oppose is the harm that this kind of content does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically to black trans women. (…)

Despite the controversy, Netflix, however, is sticking to its positions.

Netflix reaffirms its position vis-à-vis Dave Chappelle

The CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, recently returned to the controversy, and reaffirmed his support for Dave Chappelle. Ted Sarandos declared, in an email addressed to all the staff (that our colleagues from Variety managed to obtain):

We know a number of you have been left angry, disappointed and hurt by our decision to upload Dave Chappelle’s latest show on Netflix. (…) With The Closer, we understand that the concern is not the offensive content per se, but the fact that it could cause harm in the real world (such as the further marginalization of already marginalized groups, the hatred, violence, etc.) Last year we heard similar concerns about 365 Days and violence against women. While some employees disagree, we strongly believe that on-screen content does not translate directly into harm in the real world.

The CEO of Netflix went on to take video games as an example:

The strongest proof of this is that on-screen violence has increased dramatically over the past thirty years, especially with shooting games, while violent crime has declined considerably in many countries. Adults can watch scenes of violence, aggression and abuse – or enjoy a shocking comedy – without this pushing them to harm others.

In this same press release, which would in all likelihood have been sent Monday, October 18 to employees, Ted Sarandos continued his reasoning by explaining that Netflix “works hard to ensure marginalized communities are not defined by one story”. It also refers to titles like Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, or Control Z to prove his point.

