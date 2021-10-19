this couple used the same four letters for the first names of their 12 children

In Belgium, a couple of parents decided to name their twelve children using only the same four letters of the alphabet: A, E, L and X.

When a couple is expecting a baby, choosing a first name can be a complicated step if both parents disagree. With 26 letters in the alphabet, it is possible to choose a multitude of different first names. But for this Belgian family, the choice was quick.

Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino Vaneeno are the proud parents of eleven children. When their first boy was born, lovers decided to call him Alex. The second was called Axel, which was a revelation for the parents.

“We thought Alex was a great first name and then we called our second child Axel. We realized that they were the same letters, so we decided to continue like this ”, they explained.

12 names with the same four letters

You will have understood it: all the other children of the couple have first names made up of these same four letters: A, E, X and L. Thus, the family consists of seven girls and five boys, named Alex, Axel, Xela, Lexa, Xael, Xeal, Exla, Leax, Xale, Elax and Alxe.





The parents said they had always dreamed of a large family. “It was our dream since our marriage, we always wanted to have twelve children”, said Gwenny, the mother of the family.

Parents also said they did not confuse the names of their children. Nevertheless, the resemblance between each first name is sometimes difficult to manage for the people around them.

“It’s not really difficult for us, it’s like doing a puzzle. For teachers, it’s complicated. In addition, five of our children are in the same municipal school ”, Gwenny said.

This large family will soon grow as a twelfth child is expected for the month of April. If the couple did not reveal the name of the future baby, they did however announce that it would be a little boy, and that he would not escape this family tradition. With four identical letters, it is possible to form 24 different first names. Thus, there are 13 options left for parents to choose the first name of their new baby.