This gaming PC costs only € 699 before Black Friday

Not everyone can afford a high performance gaming laptop. Sometimes even people who can afford it don’t necessarily use it. The Asus FX571LI-AL246 is a good and particularly versatile mid-range product. With the reduction which is applied to it at the moment, this portable PC becomes very interesting.

The aptly named Asus FX571LI-AL246 is made for everyday use. On all the most common tasks, this laptop PC guarantees a great fluidity of use. Even if you indulge in the joys of photo editing or video editing a little, as long as you don’t bombard the PC with particularly greedy 4k or 3D files, no slowdown is to be expected.

Whether for work or leisure, it is not essential to invest more than 1000 euros in a war machine. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card is more than enough to enjoy your favorite video games. Coupled with a well-made screen, a solid processor and a fast hard drive, the 1650Ti promises good times. We will detail all the features of the PC below.

Launched at € 799, this 15-inch gaming laptop PC benefits from a nice reduction of € 100 on Rue du Commerce. Getting your hands on a good all-rounder for $ 699 is quite a bargain.

The characteristics of the Asus FX571LI-AL246 gaming laptop

15 ” 60Hz Full HD Matte IPS Display

Intel Core i5 Quad Core processor (2.5 GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card

Sold without OS

16 GB RAM

500GB NVMe SSD (M2 slot available)

359 x 248 x 21.9 mm for 2.1 kg

USB A and C 3.2 and HDMI 1.4 ports

Double fan

With such a technical sheet, don’t expect to explode your retina with ray-tracing. That being said, for about half the price of a high-end gaming laptop with an RTX 3070, you can still play just about any game. Titles like Fortnite or WoW Classic run smoothly. If you want to tackle the latest video game blockbusters (AAA games), this is also possible by making some concessions on the levels of detail. If you concede to it without a problem, you shouldn’t feel particularly limited. All this with a PC that is more elegant, lighter, and above all much cheaper than the big high-end animals.

Buy the Asus laptop PC with 1650Ti for € 699 on Rue du Commerce