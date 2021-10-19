this is when man will have to colonize space to survive

The end of the world has certainly been predicted many times without ever actually happening, but we have to face the facts: it seems hardly conceivable to imagine mankind surviving millions of years more while maintaining its current lifestyles and consumption patterns. NASA is well aware of this problem, and some researchers see only one solution to the salvation of man: alien colonization. What many see as a fantasy of the rich having money to throw out the window (hello Elon Musk) is therefore well envisioned by the federal agency responsible for most of the United States’ civilian space program.

Colonization as the only means of survival

We find ourselves in a window of peril which cannot be closed until we have created one, or even several extraterrestrial colonies autonomous and viable.

This is what the NASA researchers who have worked on the question of the colonization of the galaxy say. They evoke the biggest challenges that our planet must and will have to continue to face, such as global warming, pandemics, wars, overconsumption of natural resources, pollution … In short, there is no lack of problems, and colonizing other bodies in our solar system would be, according to these scientists, a viable solution.

More than viable, moreover, it is according to them the only possible effective solution. And the most surprising is that the colonization they encourage could be launched much faster than one might have imagined. Researchers have not embarked on ultra complex calculations taking into account hundreds of factors, but rather based on a “simple” equation: this takes into account the number of transistors (electronic devices) needed per processor, the distance separating us from the different bodies to be reached, and the number of years that should elapse between robotic and human missions.





First estimates … and approximations

The least that can be said is that the estimates of NASA researchers are not lacking in ambition. The objective would be to gradually colonize our solar system by going further and further away: the Moon having already been visited, it would “suffice” a little organization to return there. A first manned mission on Mars could happen in the not-so-distant future, in 2038. Subsequently, an asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter should be reached by a manned mission, before the moons of the giant gas planet and its distant neighbor Saturn, respectively in 2064, 2076 and 2086.

If this calendar is more or less respected, the youngest among us should therefore be able to attend these crazy missions. “Crazy”? Maybe well, but still less than the other projections made by the researchers, who even plan to leave our solar system in the longer term: in 2254, they thought we were indeed able to reach Proxima Centauri, the closest planetary system. The second half of the 23rd century would allow us thereafter to reach two other systems.

Obviously, we must keep in mind thatthese are only estimates based on a calculation far from being 100% reliable, the whole depending in particular on the technological advances of the coming decades, which are difficult to anticipate. Agency researchers are well aware of this, explaining that “in all cases, computing power greater than what we have today will be required to design, build and operate such models [de fusées]“, that is to say models abandoning the classic propulsion system, in order to be able to travel the light years separating us from our objectives, the necessary travel times remaining unknown for the time being.

We will meet in 17 years to find out if the first mission to Mars has been launched!