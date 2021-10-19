this legendary saga will finally have the right to a new game

The video game industry can count on its major publishers to offer ugly opuses to their most popular sagas. Thus, iterations of franchises like FIFA, Call of Duty, far cry, Assassin’s Creed, Pokemon, tomb Raider or The Legend of Zelda. However, there are times when some popular franchises sit for years to gather dust. This is the case of this legendary saga which will finally have the right to be dusted off on Ubisoft’s side.

return from the dead for this famous saga

Building on its years of service and its well-established presence in the video game industry, Ubisoft is now one of the biggest publishers in the industry. Its catalog resonates internationally, with titles such as far cry, Assassin’s Creed, the signed opuses Tom clancy, the Ray man, Anno and other upcoming projects, like games Star wars Where Avatar. Now famous sagas which do not form the entirety of the wide range of possibilities available to the publisher.

And for good reason, among the ranks of Ubisoft licenses, we also find the franchise Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell. Usually abbreviated as Splinter Cell, this saga took center stage in 2013 after the release of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, seventh and last opus to date in the series. And while, for a while, the rumors suggesting a return of the saga were made stronger and stronger, no game Splinter Cell ended up pointing the tip of his nose.





After an animated series Splinter Cell on behalf of Netflix, a real video game project has just been validated internally by Ubisoft. Information signed by insider Tom Henderson, on behalf of Video Games Chronicles, who specify that this game would not be developed by the publisher’s Montreal studio but by another. A project that is still in its infancy, but which could still be announced next year.

Information that is to be taken, of course, with a grain of salt, although the rumors concerning the development of a new game Splinter Cell have been surfing the web for several years now. Last year, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, explained in particular that the series had to evolve before it could come back from the dead. An evolution that therefore seems well and truly acted, in the event that these hallway noises are true. But the video game industry has had the opportunity to prove it over the years, projects are regularly canceled. It remains to be seen whether this game Splinter Cell will come to an end or not.

On your side, what kind of game would you like to see happen? A classic stealth game? a Splinter Cell open world way? Do not hesitate to answer us via the comment section.