this new bug that is destroying the game

The last big one MMORPG, developed by studios Amazon Games, still seems to have the wind in its sails. And despite some wrong notes, like the waiting time before you can join the servers or the arrival of bots negatively impacting real players, the game in open world seems for the moment to keep its popularity intact. However, this new bug could very well have serious consequences for the game if it is not resolved very quickly.

cheaters in video games?

The discovery of this new feat (use of a bug or design flaw by players to gain an advantage in a way not intended by the developers) is very problematic for the whole game New World, because she allows players to be literally invincible. This bug then aroused strong emotions on the networks, the community wishing thatan emergency fix be published as soon as possible.

It is undeniable that invincibility has always been a popular cheating in video games solo. Take Skyrim for example, where you could use a command to activate God Mode and wreak havoc across the country without getting a single scratch. We find a lot of them also in games like Grand Theft Auto, where this type of cheating then allows players to to overcome the limits imposed by the game in order to have fun in complete freedom.

But in a multiplayer game it’s a whole different story. Because if in single player games, this type of cheating does not affect anyone other than you, it is no longer the case in a multiplayer game. And Amazon Games’ popular MMO is now seeing it for itself. Players then use this exploit to avoid death in crucial situations such as wars, thus making the latter impossible to win for the opposing faction. The community then asks the developers to hurry to stop the servers in order to carry out maintenance, or to implement an emergency fix.





when God Mode breaks the game

The bug was first posted on the official forums of New World by “Inkassokrav” on October 17, where it was explained how it affected the gameplay and the nightmare it was becoming for gamers, especially in PvP (Player vs. Player).

You can become invincible whenever you want and never die. It also works in wars, making point taking easy for those who use this feat because they can never die but still occupy the position while their team takes out the other team. This needs to be fixed, people are exploiting this in wars on a ton of servers already […]

The user also shared a YouTube video and an exact step-by-step walkthrough of how to replicate the feat, with players themselves confirming the advantage it confers.

The incident sparked such a stir that news of the flaw spread across social media, allowing the mobilization of popular players and streamers calling for the urgent implementation of a measure. Streamers Gothalion and Shroud stated this:

– With the many invincibility via latency bugs circulating, you need to deactivate wars as soon as possible or do emergency maintenance. Too much of the game revolves around territories and too many players are willing to exploit [le bug]. It’s too easy to recreate it. – It’s a hell of a mess out there.

Amazon Games seems to have yet to react to the discovery of the bug of New World, nor have it corrected. So for now it is best to stay away from any PvP situation, if you don’t want to lose unfairly. Especially since in this game it seems that you don’t even have to be in PvP to suffer injustices.