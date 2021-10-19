this nice dream he just realized for his mother

During his appearance on the show After Foot (RMC), Karim Djaziri, the close advisor of Karim Benzema, released some very personal confidences about the footballer of Real Madrid and the Blues.
It’s a two-faced week for Karim Benzema. The French striker will be on Shakhtar Donetsk’s lawn this Tuesday, October 19 to give his Real Madrid team the opportunity to get back into the race for qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. The 33-year-old star is expected at the turn, as his chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or have never looked higher. But the next day, he will face justice again. Indeed, the appeal trial for the Mathieu Valbuena sextape case will begin. The Versailles Criminal Court must try five people, including the native footballer of the Lyon suburbs. It is precisely this file that cost him six years of sidelining from the France team. The fact remains that the person’s lifelong advisor, a certain Karim Djaziri, who was the guest of After Foot (RMC), this Monday, October 18, is totally convinced of the innocence of his friend.
Karim Benzema dreams of the World Cup more than the Ballon d’Or
“There will be no conviction this week, this case will be taken under advisement”, he argues. Before explaining that KB9 will not appear at the hearing, since he will have “a Clasico (against FC Barcelona, editor’s note) to prepare, Sunday “, that is “one of the most important matches in the world”. It was during the same interview that this close friend of Karim Benzema gave some touching confidences about him. In particular, on the dreams he cherished as a child. Asked if the most prolific center forward of the Madrid team was more interested in the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or, Karim Djaziri says he only had eyes for a coronation at the World Cup. A goal that he would also have manifested before even turning professional.
This gesture that he absolutely wanted to accomplish for his mother
But still more intimate, the counselor delivers a much more touching anecdote: “As he told me again last week: ‘My dream is to buy a house with a fireplace for my mom ‘. (…) Then he said to me: ‘Do you remember that discussion? Well, I made this dream come true. I am well with my family, my children are well. I thank God for giving me all that I have“. And Karim Djaziri concludes: “To already have the recognition of people and to see all the movement that there is around him, it gives him pride”.