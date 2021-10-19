Between SFR and Orange, it’s complicated. A problem in the “inter-operator cell” causes a lot of errors when trying to call someone.

If you are unable to call your SFR contacts, while you are at Orange, or vice versa … a priori, the two operators have an interconnection problem, which leads to errors when you try to call someone.

A problem in the “inter-operator cell”

It is not systematic, but many users have complained about it for a few hours: “ Orange informs you that this number is not assigned “.

We contacted Sosh after-sales service who gave us some very technical explanations, there would be a problem with the inter-operator cell. Orange and SFR are aware of the problem, it should be resolved within the day.

Hello, I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, our teams are aware of the problem and an analysis is in https://t.co/xxtFP7Ht7q invite you to wait. ^ Phil – Orange conseil (@Orange_conseil) October 19, 2021