More

    “This number is not assigned”

    Business


    Between SFR and Orange, it’s complicated. A problem in the “inter-operator cell” causes a lot of errors when trying to call someone.

    If you are unable to call your SFR contacts, while you are at Orange, or vice versa … a priori, the two operators have an interconnection problem, which leads to errors when you try to call someone.

    A problem in the “inter-operator cell”

    It is not systematic, but many users have complained about it for a few hours: “ Orange informs you that this number is not assigned “.

    We contacted Sosh after-sales service who gave us some very technical explanations, there would be a problem with the inter-operator cell. Orange and SFR are aware of the problem, it should be resolved within the day.

    Hello, I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, our teams are aware of the problem and an analysis is in https://t.co/xxtFP7Ht7q invite you to wait. ^ Phil

    – Orange conseil (@Orange_conseil) October 19, 2021

    The best plans without commitment

    RED 4G plan – 30 GB

    6 days


    Unlimited calls

    Unlimited SMS / MMS

    30 GB

    B & You Mobile Plan – 100 GB

    Last day !

    Unlimited calls

    Unlimited SMS / MMS

    100 GB

    Orange 4G Mobile Plan – 70 GB

    4 weeks

    Unlimited calls

    Unlimited SMS / MMS

    70 GB

    All mobile plans


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleOctogenarian killed during an urban rodeo in Clermont-Ferrand: what happened
    Next articleA Nîmes Olympique footballer in custody for using underage prostitutes

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC