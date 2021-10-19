This white dwarf suddenly died out

A white dwarf is what is left of a star when it has “burned” all of its hydrogen. Astronomers have just observed one of these white dwarfs turn off and then turn back on, in just 30 minutes. It is the first time that such a phenomenon has been revealed in such a short time.

A white dwarf, it is a star at the end of its life. The fate that awaits most of the stars when they have burned their hydrogen. They end up collapsing to reduce to a volume comparable to that of the Earth while their mass remains similar to that of Sun. Some white dwarfs feed on the matter that they snatch from a companion star. Their brightness can then vary over time scales from a few days to a few months.

But Durham University researchers (United Kingdom) report today that they have observed a white dwarf which lost its brightness in just 30 minutes. Before regaining it! A unique phenomenon revealed by the Tess satellite (Transiting Exoplanet Survey) whose main objective is to flush out exoplanets. A phenomenon, also, totally inexplicable according to the understanding that scientists have, to this day, of the way in which these systems feed.





This white dwarf is TW Pictoris, a star of the constellation of the Painter, visible in thesouthern hemisphere. It is located at no less than 1,400 light years of our Earth. TW Pictoris is more exactly the name of the star system in which is the white dwarf in question. This, therefore, feeds on a accretion disc supplied with hydrogen and helium by a companion star. In doing so, it becomes in principle, more luminous.

Better understand the phenomenon of accretion

However, observations by researchers at Durham University show sharp drops and increases in brightness over very short time scales. And the phenomenon astonishes all the more astronomers that the flow of matter in the accretion disk seems relatively constant.

The hypothesis put forward by researchers to explain these mood swings is that the magnetic field on the surface of the white dwarf could undergo a series of reconfigurations. In what they call fashion ” alight “, the one that corresponds to a high luminosity, the white dwarf feeds on the surrounding matter. And suddenly, the system turns off and the brightness collapses. Perhaps because of a magnetic field rotating so rapidly that a kind of centrifugal barrier then prevents the accretion of matter.

Astronomers thus evoke the existence of a kind of ” door magnetic “ through which the feeding of the white dwarf is regulated. Leading to the small semi-regular increases in brightness that they also observed. After a while, the system will turn on sporadically and the brightness will return to its original level.

More broadly, astronomers hope their discovery will shed light on the physical which is still hidden behind the phenomenon of accretion that is observed not only on white dwarfs, but also onblack holes and neutron stars. And perhaps shed light on the important role played by magnetic fields.