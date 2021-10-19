Thomas Lemar, the awakening of the Matelassier / C1 / Gr. B / Atlético-Liverpool / SOFOOT.com

Left on the floor by Didier Deschamps during the last meeting of the Blues, for the first time of the year, Thomas Lemar seems to have finally found his place in the workforce of Atlético de Madrid. Arrived in 2018 in the Spanish capital, the Guadeloupe has lived two very complicated seasons, unable to fit into the mold. simeonesque. But his end of last year, and especially his backfiring start to the season, suggests that all of this is behind him.

It’s always the same catchphrase on every Clarifontin gathering date. As usual, on September 30, when there was no longer any doubt about the 23 lucky winners who would participate in the final phase of the League of Nations, some names of those absent came up, like that of Olivier. Giroud or that of Christopher Nkunku, irresistible with RB Leipzig in this month of September. But the absence of Thomas Lemar did not cause any outcry, he who had not yet missed a single rally since the start of the year with the Blues and who was present at the Euro. So, make no mistake, his last 45 minutes with the France team, the 1er September against Bosnia-Herzegovina, did not satisfy many people. But since then, Thomas Lemar has not languished on the bench of Atlético, quite the contrary.

Out of place in the middle

In recent weeks, the Frenchman has signed some high-caliber performances in the red and white jersey. The latest? Against FC Barcelona, ​​on October 2, in Diego Simeone’s 2-0 victory at Wanda Metropolitano. Sharp as in the good old days under another red and white jersey, that of Monaco, Thomas Lemar tore the Catalan defense to pieces: opening the scoring at 23e minute, assist for Luis Suárez in the 45e. Enough to secure a second place in the La Liga standings, tied on points with Real Madrid. Four days earlier, his entry into the second period against AC Milan had upset a meeting that the Colchoneros had returned in the last few minutes.





The real good news in there is that the native of Baie-Mahault in Guadeloupe finally seems to have found his role under the orders of the Cholo ; Evidenced by his perfect calls against Barça on the two goals of his team. And all this does not fall from the sky. On April 4, before the Euro, he already explained that his adaptation to the tactical requirements and in the state of mind of the Argentine coach had taken a long time. Almost three years, in fact. Because the French has struggled to show himself from his best angle, since his departure from AS Monaco in 2018. Too little decisive – five times – the first year, making a sheet of stats blank of any goal or any decisive pass at the end of the 2019-2020 financial year, Lemar finished last season with 1 goal and 4 assists in La Liga. Despite this limited record, the Frenchman has really started to get used to the game rojiblanco last season, to the point of being one of the architects of the Atlético title, according to Sergio Picos. This reporter for AS, Atlético specialist, defines as capital in last year’s title race Lemar’s ability to “To link defense and attack, and to bring speed in the midfield” . Two things that are largely confirmed at the start of the season. Already decisive four times in La Liga this season, the former Rocher seems to see the end of the tunnel for good, and finds his bite.

Favorite of Cholo

But then, why can the Frenchman already boast of having played 115 games in 3 seasons if he was so average? Because he moves forward with the full confidence of his coach, who spoke in these terms of his player last week, for an interview with El País facing Vicente del Bosque: “Last season, we took seven or eight games to settle on the 3-5-2 system that worked for everyone and made everyone better. (…) Lemar found his place in the 3-5-2, while he was drowned in the 4-4-2. ” To which Del Bosque responds: “I have always liked Lemar. I find him a very interesting player, and yet he was slow to show that he was. ” Simeone: “And you don’t know how many people were telling me not to line it up, to put another one.” And I saw him, and I said he had to play. He has things that are different from others. He goes forward, he dribbles. He has something that few players have. Today, we no longer dribble. It’s all about placement, creating numerical superiority here and there … And individual talent? And the dribble? And the sham? And have a player unbalance a block on his own? Who has this? Lemar, João Félix, Ángel Correa, they are not many. ” It might have taken Diego Simeone to give Thomas Lemar so much time. Because tonight, with the reception of Liverpool, the soon to be 26-year-old Guadeloupe could validate his new flight at European level.

By Paul Citron