threat to the survival of millions of people, according to the UN

More than a hundred million extremely poor people are threatened by the acceleration of global warming in Africa, where the rare glaciers are expected to have disappeared by the 2040s, says the UN. In a report on the state of the climate in Africa (link in English), published less than two weeks before the opening of COP26 in Glasgow, the UN highlights Africa’s disproportionate vulnerability and stresses that climate change has contributed to worsening food insecurity, poverty and displacement population on the continent last year.

“By 2030, it is estimated that up to 118 million extremely poor people (i.e. living on less than $ 1.90 a day) will be exposed to drought, flooding and extreme heat. in Africa if adequate measures are not taken “ Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission (AU) Report

“In sub-Saharan Africa, climate change could lead to an additional 3% drop in gross domestic product by 2050”, she added.

“Imminent change”

This report, coordinated by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is the result of collaboration with the AU Commission, the Economic Commission for Africa and various international and regional scientific organizations and Nations. united. “During the year 2020, climate indicators in Africa have been characterized by a continuous increase in temperatures, an acceleration of sea level rise, extreme weather and climate phenomena, such as floods, landslides of land and droughts, and the associated devastating impacts “, WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas explained in the foreword.

“The rapid melting of the last glaciers in East Africa, which is expected to be complete in the near future, alerts us to an imminent and irreversible change in the Earth system”, he noted.

Glaciers in danger

Last year, Africa warmed faster than the global average, land and ocean combined. The 30-year warming trend for the period 1991-2020 was greater than that for the period 1961-1990 in all African sub-regions. As for the African glaciers, although too small to serve as important water reservoirs, they have a major tourist and scientific importance, their current rate of retreat is higher than the world average. Only three mountains in Africa are covered with glaciers: the Mount Kenya Massif (Kenya), the Rwenzori Mountains (Uganda) and Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania). According to the WMO, if this trend continues, “it will lead to total deglaciation by the 2040s”.

To prepare for the intensification of high-impact hazardous climate phenomena, WMO calls on Africa to invest in hydrometeorological infrastructure and early warning systems.