Threats to leave PSG, divorce … The Argentinian press gets carried away on the Wanda-Mauro Icardi affair

According to the latest indiscretions of the Argentine press, Wanda Icardi would like to divorce the PSG striker who threatened to leave PSG.

It is a private matter which is not really. The soap opera of the Icardi couple has seen a twist a day since the publicized departure of Wanda from Paris this weekend to Milan, to get away from her husband guilty of having exchanged messages with the model Maria Eugenia Suarez, known as “the China Suarez “.

Wanda would have filed for divorce, Mauro would have threatened to leave PSG

Devastated, Mauro then went to Lombardy to try to win back his wife, with the permission of PSG to miss two training sessions. It didn’t really work since his wife – who posted a photo of his hand without a wedding ring – allegedly filed for divorce according to the latest indiscretions from the Argentinian press.





This is where the case could directly concern Paris. According to the indiscretions of the Argentine show “Los Angeles de la manana” (LAM), the former Inter player threatened to leave PSG. A sort of emotional and financial blackmail. Because Wanda Nara, her maiden name, is also Icardi’s agent and manages her husband’s career (the couple have been married since 2014)

The termination of a fixed-term contract (running until 2024) would be very expensive in compensatory indemnities while the attacker would receive 12 million euros per year. This would inevitably impact Wanda Icardi, who would have signed the player’s contract with Paris in her name.

In the meantime, Mauro Icardi has been selected in the PSG group for the Champions League match against Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m., on RMC Sport), after missing his team’s last two training sessions. “Regarding Mauro Icardi and his personal problems, he could not train today, but he is in the group for tomorrow, explained Mauricio Pochettino in a press conference on Monday. We will see this (Monday) evening what is the situation and whether he can play or not. “