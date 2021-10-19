three men reveal they invented the successful writer Carmen Mola

It is a shock for the Spanish literary world. Friday, October 15, Carmen Mola wins the Planeta Prize, the most important in Hispanic literature. The jury rewards his latest novel The Bestia, a police investigation in the midst of the cholera epidemic in Madrid in 1834.

Little was known about her then, except that she was close to fifty, a math teacher and mother of three children. It was all wrong. Carmen Mola is actually the creation of three men : Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero.

“Behind Carmen Mola’s name there is not, as in all the lies we have told, a high school teacher, but three writers, three screenwriters and three friends […], who one day, four years ago, had the crazy idea of ​​combining their talents to write a story together“said Jorge Díaz.





Faced with some criticism from feminist circles, the authors deny having chosen a female pseudonym to sell. “We did not hide behind a woman but behind a name”, says Antonio Mercero to the daily El País. The Planeta Prize comes with a check for one million euros, which may have motivated the authors to come to light.

