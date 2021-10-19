three white men tried for the “heinous” murder of Ahmaud Arbery

In Georgia, three white men are on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger. At the material time, in February 2020, this crime described as “hateful” had scandalized public opinion.

Many demonstrators are present in front of the court responsible for trying three men implicated in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020. The young black jogger was shot dead, while a father and his son patrolled in a residential area . The 25-year-old, who was jogging, had stopped as he admired a house under construction. Appearing suspicious in the eyes of Gregory and Travis McMichael, he is attacked by the two men, before being shot with a shotgun.







While Ahmaud Arbery lies on the ground, the father tries to comfort his son. As are the police, who appear to be considerate of the perpetrator of the shots. It was only three months after the murder that the two individuals were arrested. The murder is described as a lynching by the defenders of Ahmaud. “I think Ahmaud was murdered because he was black. He was in a white neighborhood.”, explains Wanda Cooper-Jones, his mother.