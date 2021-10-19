Towards a fuel check, “20 Minutes” is bought in NFT and PSG in C1 without Neymar

Did you miss the news from the start of the morning? We have concocted a recap to help you see more clearly.

Your newspaper is making a new digital shift this Tuesday by launching into the world of cryptos. 20 minutes and the Piasa house in fact put on sale today a digital copy of the newspaper transformed into an NFT. If you have followed a little this soap opera which has occupied us for several months, you know that the thing was not easy. In addition to the technical and legal problems, there was a purely material pitfall. Selling an NFT in France is still prohibited, so it was necessary to add to it, in the form of a lot, a physical object. Things being perfectly settled on our side, see you at 7:30 pm tonight to find out who will win the bet.





In order not to relive the crisis of “yellow vests”, the government is watching like milk on fire soaring prices at the pump. It must be said that last week, the fuels sold in France still increased by two cents. The liter of diesel reached a historic level (at 1.5583 euros per liter on average) while gasoline posted its highest price for nearly ten years (1.6567 euros per liter unleaded 95). Summits that undermine the purchasing power of the French six months before the presidential election. In an attempt to resolve the situation, a government source explains that the executive now favors “the principle of a fuel check, on the model of the energy check”.

It’s Champions League day for Paris. At the top of their group, the players from the capital receive Leipzig this evening at 9 p.m. And PSG will have to do without Neymar, slightly affected in the adductors. While waiting to know if PSG have a second victory in a row in the competition after the victory against City, Mauricio Pochettino returned on Monday to his work as coach of a highly anticipated team on the European scene.