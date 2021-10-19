Towards stabilization on the stock market, focus on Danone quarterly reports, before Vinci and Kering, Morning meeting

The good performance of Wall Street on Monday evening, helped by big technology, brought a little serenity to markets destabilized by the slowdown in growth in China. Asian markets took on their colors this morning, also supported by the values ​​of high tech. Investors continue to bet on a good vintage for corporate publications, with the quarterly sales figures of Danone and Vinci in their sights. Kering will unveil his own after the close.

In New York, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted a fourth straight session, encouraged by the advance of tech heavyweights like Apple, Facebook and Microsoft. The Dow Jones finished just below equilibrium, held back by the surprise contraction in US industrial production. The downturn has had the effect of calming down the bond markets and temporarily easing fears about inflation. The decline in oil prices from their recent multi-year peaks has also played a role.

An eye on Fed officials

While they are confident in the performance of companies, investors nevertheless keep in mind the prospect of a reduction in support measures from central banks in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. They will therefore monitor the interventions of several Federal Reserve officials this week, including those of Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, Tom Barkin (Richmond), Raphael Bostic (Atlanta) and Governor Christopher Walker on Tuesday. Jerome Powell will be speaking all weekend.

” The world is watching interest rates much more closely than it has been for a long time, and with good reason. Movements [sur les marchés de taux] were marked, and particularly on short maturities, points out Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial. And to add that he is impressive how calm and resilient the markets are in the face of the rate revaluation “.





Danone confirms its forecasts despite inflation

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.65% higher this morning and the Chinese CSI 300 was up nearly 0.9% at the end of the session. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng appreciated by 1.1%, boosted by the technology compartment.

A single major indicator is on the agenda for Tuesday: housing starts and building permits issued in September in the United States.

Danone maintained its outlook for 2021 after rising third-quarter revenue and despite accelerating inflation. The agrifood giant confirms that it is counting on a return to profitable growth in the second half of the year and on a current operating margin ” broadly in line with that of 2020 “.

EDF. Emmanuel Macron wants to announce before Christmas the construction of six new EPR-type nuclear reactors in France, reports Le Figaro.

Mercialys confirmed that it is aiming for at least stable results from operations (FFO) in 2021, after nine months of activity still affected by the health crisis but with a dynamic of rents improving gradually.

Virbac slightly raised its revenue forecast for 2021, after sales growth of 21% in the third quarter year on year. The veterinary laboratory now anticipates an increase in its annual turnover of 16% to 18%, at constant exchange rates and perimeter and excluding the impact of the sale of the Sentinel brand which took place in July 2020. Based on published data, it forecasts a increase in its activity from 13% to 15%.

Among the analysts’ notes, Exane BNP Paribas has started monitoringIpsen to “neutral” with a target price of 90 euros.



